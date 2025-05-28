Eagles Expensive 'Bounce-Back Candidate' Identified
The Philadelphia Eagles rarely have missed in free agency in recent memory.
Philadelphia has hit home run, after home run and last offseason was a perfect example. Getting two first-team All-Pros in free agency in Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun is no joke. While this is the case, one of the team's biggest free agent signings didn't have the season that was expected.
Defensive end Bryce Huff came to town on a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the expectation that he would help fill in the hole left by Haason Reddick. Huff didn't have the season he hoped to have -- although he was better than Reddick. That's in large part because Reddick held out from the New York Jets and then didn't look the same afterward.
Huff saw a significant drop off in sacks and had his role reduced throughout the season.
While this is the case, he's likely too expensive to trade or release at this point. He has plenty of talent. Howie Roseman and the team wouldn't have targeted him if he didn't. But, clearly there was a learning curve last year he dealt with.
Huff is just 27 years old and has a chance to turn things around. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman even pegged him as the team's biggest "bounce-back" candidate.
"Philadelphia Eagles: ED Bryce Huff," Wasserman said. "Huff’s first season in Philadelphia couldn’t have gone much worse. He lost his starting job by Week 9 and was a non-factor during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. His 15.0% pass-rush win rate marked a steep decline from his production with the Jets. However, with Philadelphia losing edge defenders Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason, Huff will have another opportunity to prove he can provide meaningful pass-rush value in 2025."
If Huff can return to form in 2025, he'll help mitigate the losses of guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. He has the talent to do so. Now, the question is how will he fit into Philadelphia's defense?
