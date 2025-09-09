Eagles Fan-Favorite Hints At Interest In Reunion
Could the Philadelphia Eagles reunite with an old friend?
The first full week of the 2025 National Football League is over and the Eagles have been making moves already. The biggest moves since taking on the Dallas Cowboys have been the signing of three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith and acquisition of running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the way that the Eagles operate, we surely will see plenty more moves throughout the 2025 season. One former fan-favorite popped up on social media this week at least slightly showing interest in a return. Old friend Jalen Mills is available in free agency after being released by the Houston Texans as they finalized their 53-man roster.
On Sunday, Mills posted on social media how he loves NFL Sundays leading to an Eagles fan to ask him to come back to town. Mills responded: "Philly need a safety?"
Should the Philadelphia Eagles give Jalen Mills a chance with the team?
It's not a lot to go off of, but it was at least a bit of public interest. He didn't respond to the other comments left on his post, so it's something at least. Mills spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. His final season in Philadelphia was in 2020 before joining the New England Patriots for the 2021 season. He played three seasons with the Patriots and then spent time with the New York Jets in 2024. Last year, he played in nine games with the Jets, including eight starts. He had one interception, 44 tackles, six passes defended, and one tackle for loss.
It's unclear at this moment if the Eagles would be willing to add a safety. This is a topic that was talked about throughout the offseason in reference to Justin Simmons mainly. He showed interest in joining the Eagles, but Philadelphia didn't add a big-name external option. The Eagles have rolled with rookie Andrew Mukuba and Sydney Brown instead. With Mills being available, he could be a fun reunion candidate for the practice squad, but there's no signs pointing to a move right now.
