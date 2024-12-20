Eagles Today

Eagles Friday Practice Report: Thumbs Up On A.J., Bryce Huff Getting Closer

Star receiver A.J. Brown expects to play Sunday at Washington.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was practicing on Friday after being listed as a limited participant the previous day.

Any questions over Brown's status Sunday at 9-5 Washington was shut down by the receiver himself.

"I'm playing," Brown said at his locker after the practice session.

The All-Pro receiver also noted that everyone is banged up this deep into the NFL season and said the knee injury would not affect him in Sunday's game at Washington.

Brown was estimated as a limited participant with a “rest” designation during Wednesday's walkthrough to start the week. That designation was shifted to limited “knee/rest” after Thursday's practice, an indication that Brown likely suffered the knee injury during Thursday’s practice.

On Friday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was short when asked about Brown.

“Yeah, he was limited yesterday,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how he is today.”

Multiple follow-ups were handled in a similar manner.

About 30 minutes later Brown was on the practice field.

Three other Eagles players were listed as limited on Thursday -- safety Sydney Brown (concussion), left guard Landon Dickerson (knee/rest), and edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) -- and all were practicing again on Friday.

Brown has passed the concussion protocol and should be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Huff, who had his 21-day practice window started Wednesday after wrist surgery forced him onto injured reserve said he’s taking things “day-by-day” in terms of his possible return. The veteran edge rusher did say that he’s regained full function after suffering what was a torn ligament. Whenever Huff does return he will need to wear a brace the rest of the year, but only as a precaution.

Dickerson seems like he's ready to return as well after leaving last week's win over Pittsburgh early.

The Eagles will release official game statuses on Friday afternoon.

MORE NFL: Commanders' OC Cites Standard Week As Potential For Improvement In Round 2 Vs. Eagles

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News