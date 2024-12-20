Eagles Friday Practice Report: Thumbs Up On A.J., Bryce Huff Getting Closer
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was practicing on Friday after being listed as a limited participant the previous day.
Any questions over Brown's status Sunday at 9-5 Washington was shut down by the receiver himself.
"I'm playing," Brown said at his locker after the practice session.
The All-Pro receiver also noted that everyone is banged up this deep into the NFL season and said the knee injury would not affect him in Sunday's game at Washington.
Brown was estimated as a limited participant with a “rest” designation during Wednesday's walkthrough to start the week. That designation was shifted to limited “knee/rest” after Thursday's practice, an indication that Brown likely suffered the knee injury during Thursday’s practice.
On Friday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was short when asked about Brown.
“Yeah, he was limited yesterday,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how he is today.”
Multiple follow-ups were handled in a similar manner.
About 30 minutes later Brown was on the practice field.
Three other Eagles players were listed as limited on Thursday -- safety Sydney Brown (concussion), left guard Landon Dickerson (knee/rest), and edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) -- and all were practicing again on Friday.
Brown has passed the concussion protocol and should be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Huff, who had his 21-day practice window started Wednesday after wrist surgery forced him onto injured reserve said he’s taking things “day-by-day” in terms of his possible return. The veteran edge rusher did say that he’s regained full function after suffering what was a torn ligament. Whenever Huff does return he will need to wear a brace the rest of the year, but only as a precaution.
Dickerson seems like he's ready to return as well after leaving last week's win over Pittsburgh early.
The Eagles will release official game statuses on Friday afternoon.
