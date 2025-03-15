Eagles Hint On Use Of New Acquisition
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles agreed to terms with versatile former Atlanta running back Avery Williams on a one-year deal Friday.
The team officially confirmed the signing Saturday and announced Williams as a return specialist.
That's notable because Williams had bounced around over the years being drafted as a cornerback before moving to offense in Atlanta as a gadget option at running back and receiver.
In truth, Williams was more of a special teams player with the Falcons as well where his main roles were as a returner (both punts and kickoffs), as well as a gunner on special teams punt coverage.
He's expected to compete for similar roles for Philadelphia after the Eagles lost their two top kick returners last in free agency (Kenny Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers), and failed to tender punt returner Britain Covey. Also, the Eagles' top gunner from last season, Kelee Ringo, is expected to compete for a large role on defense in 2025.
A shoulder injury to Covey forced the Eagles to use Cooper DeJean as the punt returner and DeJean excelled in the role. However, DeJean’s main job as perhaps the best slot cornerback in football is a higher priority and the Eagles would like to take punt returns off his plate if possible.
Originally a fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Boise State in 2021, Williams averaged 16.2 yards per punt return on 18 opportunities in 2022 before tearing his ACL and missing the 2023 season.
The good news is that Williams was able to return to play all 17 games last season.
Timed with 4.43 speed coming out of Boise, Williams has averaged 10.9 yards per punt return on 58 attempts in the three seasons he did play with the Falcons, and returned 54 kicks with a 22.4 average.
Last season, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Williams was very good on kick returns, averaging 27.2 yards on 15 tries.