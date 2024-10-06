Eagles Insider Denies Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a major trade ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline?
Philadelphia currently has just over $11 million in cap space. That is an arbitrary number, and the Eagles could always open up more space by restructuring deals. While this is the case, it would be a little surprising to see a blockbuster trade get done.
The Eagles already have a well-built roster but have been unlucky with injuries so far this season. Once the Eagles are healthy, they should be fine.
There has been speculation already building about who could get traded. The Las Vegas Raiders are a team to watch. Receiver Davante Adams has made it known that he wants out, but he isn't the only intriguing Raider. Fellow star Maxx Crosby has been floated as a hypothetical trade option for the Eagles, but PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski threw cold water on the idea.
"Crosby is the 'the condor,' Kempski said. "There are no condor emojis that I'm aware of, so I think Crosby was settling for an eagle. Crosby is 27, he has a very manageable contract that runs through 2026, and he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Why would the Raiders trade him?"
His comments are in reference to a social media post by Crosby that had an eagle emoji. As he noted, there isn't much to read into here. It would be great to see him in an Eagles jersey, but certainly isn't likely.
