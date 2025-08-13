Eagles Jalen Hurts Has "Sense Of Confidence" After Winning Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – A week ago, Jalen Hurts was asked about any difference he sees in this summer’s Saquon Barkley vs. last summer’s Saquon Barkley.
“After the year he’s had, and the success he’s had, you’d only think that you’d have confidence in yourself and who you are. So I just want to see him build off of what he established for himself.”
The follow up was about the confidence he has now after winning Super Bowl LIX and being named the game’s MVP.
“I’ll give you the same answer,” was his response.
Not this week, not after the Eagles and Browns held the first of two joint practices leading up to their game on Saturday afternoon. Hurts was again asked about his confidence level following his achievements last season.
“Someone asked that question last week in reference to Saquon,” he said. “Those are things you want to feed off of, and build off of. You have to have a diligent approach to it. It’s not something that’s guaranteed. Nothing is promised … For me, I’ve always remained to be teachable, be open and be coachable. I just want to continue to grow. I’ve been on a journey, and the journey is still going. It’s all about winning for me and trying to experience that feeling more and more.”
So, is he more confident after the season he had in 2024?
“Um, yeah,” he said. “When you get a promotion, do you think you’re more confident? … You chase a dream, and everybody’s dream is to do that. So once you know that you can, it brings a sense of assurance that you can.”
Such a big deal was made about Hurts not throwing an interception until the final day of training camp last summer. This year, he has a couple he has thrown to his teammates. On Wednesday, during the first of two practices against Cleveland, Hurts threw a pair of picks to Browns players.
It’s not big deal. He has been to the top of the mountain, so a summer interception isn’t the end of the world.
“I’ve said before, it’s a matter of if I’ve done it before, why can’t I do it again? It’s about knowing where you are as a team, being able to put all those things together to find a way to get the best out of what the moment demands. That’s where I am as a quarterback. There is definitely a sense of confidence.”
