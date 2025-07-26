Eagles Made One Of NFL's Best Moves, Per ESPN
The Philadelphia Eagles needed to add more depth for the pass rush after losing Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham.
That's a lot of talent to lose in general and even more so when you take into the fact that these three all left the organization in the same offseason. Williams and Sweat left and free agency and Graham retired,
Philadelphia used free agency as a tool to replace these guys and one move seems to have stood out across the league. The Eagles signed Azeez Ojulari in free agency after beginning his career with the New York Giants. He spent the first four years of his career in New York and now is with the Eagles at just 25 years old.
ESPN's Matt Bowen shared a column highlighting the top 50 moves of the offseason and Ojulari's deal with Philadelphia came in at No. 47.
"No. 47. Azeez Ojulari, Edge: Signed by Philadelphia Eagles," Bowen said. "Injuries have limited Ojulari to 29 games over the past three seasons, but he has the length (34.5-inch arms) and burst to create disruption as a rational edge rusher in Vic Fangio's scheme. In 11 games with the Giants last season, Ojulari had six sacks and 16 QB pressures. And his best football is still ahead of him."
Ojulari has the potential to be a game-breaker in the Eagles' Vic Fangio-led defense. He had six sacks last year in 11 games and was hurt at times. If he can stay healthy, he's a prime example of someone who can turn it around in Philadelphia.