Eagles Today

Eagles May Need Rookie To Step Up In Minnesota

With Quinyon Mitchell dealing with a hamstring injuries, rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams could get an opportunity in Minnesota.

John McMullen

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Sal Cannella (87) makes a reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22).
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Sal Cannella (87) makes a reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22). / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – There should be a better barometer on whether or not Eagles’ star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has a chance to play at Minnesota this weekend when the first practice report of the week is released Wednesday afternoon. 

The emerging second-year star player was forced to leave last Thursday’s 34-17 loss to the New York Giants after just 13 defensive reps with a hamstring injury.

Although a mini-bye should help a little with Mitchell, typically, 10 days isn’t going to be enough time to press the issue as a thoroughbred position where running is a key job descriptor.

Pushing things against a talented Vikings WR group of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, and Adam Thielen, with an injury prone to aggravation, is a penny-wise, dollar-foolish approach with plenty of football left to be played this season for the Eagles, who remain in first place in the NFC East at 4-2 despite two consecutive losses.

Complicating matters is that right before Mitchell left against the Giants, struggling third-year CB Kelee Ringo was pulled for veteran Adoree’ Jackson, and ultimately both had to play, and struggled against the Giants’ much less imposing WR corps.

Contingency Plan

Quinyon Mitchell
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) catches a pass before being tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The easiest path for Vic Fangio to go against the Vikings without Mitchell is to keep the status quo of Jackson and Ringo outside, with Cooper DeJean remaining in the slot. The veteran defensive coordinator could also use DeJean outside opposite Jackson if he feels comfortable with either veteran Parry Nickerson handling the slot work or rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams stepping up inside.

McWilliams was a healthy scratch over the last two games after being up as a reserve for the first four games, playing in three of those on special teams. To date, the Central Florida product has not taken a defensive snap.

If Mitchell is down on Sunday, McWilliams will almost surely be up, so Eagles On SI asked Fangio where the rookie is in his development on Tuesday.

“Potentially, [he] could get involved,” the veteran DC said of McWilliams. “We've been trying to focus him at one point on learning the nickel spot to be the backup nickel. Then we shifted our focus to try and get him to learn corner and be a viable option if we had issues out there. 

“So he's kind of been going back and forth.”

At 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, McWilliams’ body type is better-suited for slot work at the pro level but most of his experience at UCF and Alabama Birmingham came outside, so there is less of a learning curve there for McWilliams.

MORE NFL: Eagles May Have To Get Creative To Replace Big Z

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News