Eagles Nick Sirianni Gives Details On Changes To His Staff
Parks Frazier is the new guy and mostly unknown guy hired to be the Eagles' passing game coordinator after Kevin Patullo was promoted from that role to offensive coordinator earlier this month.
Head coach Nick Sirianni shed some light on his selection of Patullo and Fraizer, as did Frazier’s previous boss, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, during the two coach’s availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Frazier spent only one season with McDaniel last year as an offensive assistant.
“I have a very strong relationship with Parks,” said McDaniel. “He did an outstanding job for us and was deserving of a little more responsibility. I think it’s a great place for him to go knowing his relationship with coach Sirianni. He did a great job with us assisting coach (Darrell) Bevell in the quarterbacks room, and I expect him to continue to progress in his career.”
Frazier is just 33, but he and Sirianni go back to their time together with the Indianapolis Colts.
“Obviously, he started with us in Indianapolis, went with Frank (Reich) to Carolina (to be the passing game coordinator in 2023), then was at the Dolphins this year to be around a great mind in Mike McDaniel and his staff,” said Sirianni. “He’s just so hungry to continue to get better. So really excited about adding him to that staff, and the things that he’ll bring to that offense, and to our scheme, and to our ability to coach our players.”
Sirianni added that Frazier is “a phenomenal football coach that’s obviously worked himself up in a very short amount of time because of his phenomenal work ethic, his football IQ, his ability to teach players fundamentals and his ability to help with schemes.”
Patullo was elevated after Kellen Moore left his OC post to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Sirianni said the Eagles conducted an extensive interview process before settling on Patullo to become the OC. The head coach did not reveal any names, but said a big reason for picking Patullo over anyone else was continuity, especially for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and the offensive line.
“Continuity is very important,” he said. “We were able to have a guy in-house that was so ready to do the job that he’s going to be asked to do. … There’s a lot to that. Again, as I study great teams and great organizations, when they have guys they know they can promote from within that are ready to do the job, they do that. And Kevin is so ready to do that. Excited for his opportunity.”
The Eagles are still looking for a quarterback coach to replace Doug Nussmeier, who joined Moore in New Orleans as the offensive coordinator.
