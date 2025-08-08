Eagles Offense Shines With Backup Receivers, Tanner McKee At Controls
PHILADELPHIA – Tanner McKee was ridiculous. His receivers, Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper, simply insane, and Ainias Smith showed just how electric he can be as a punt returner.
McKee couldn’t have played a better first half against the Cincinnati Bengals while Wilson and Cooper checked a lot of boxes in their quest to make the roster.
The Eagles took a 24-14 lead at halftime in the preseason opener Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field with McKee completing 14 of 17 passes for 193 yards and touchdowns to Smith from six yards on third-and-goal and to Cooper from 20 yards.
Smith’s 54-yard punt return set up McKee’s second TD pass with just 35 seconds to play in the second quarter. It took nine seconds for McKee to find Cooper in the right side of the end zone.
Wilson hadn’t done much all summer, but he had three terrific catches, covering 28, 27, and 18 yards, using his 6-6, 230-pound frame to outleap whoever was covering him. On his third catch, he made a nice adjustment to find the ball and make the catch. McKee returned for the third quarter.
Earlier in the week, Wilson spoke to reporters and was asked the difference between his camp this summer and last.
“Definitely the details,” he said. “I’ve been so much more confident in my abilities, being detailed in my routes and the plays, and trying to know everyone’s jobs just in case I need to go inside or outside. And just getting those reps over and over again.”
Wilson has had some reps with the first team, but on this night he played the whole first half with backups. Perhaps that time with the ones made it easier for him on Thursday night.
“It’s been great getting that experience with the ones,” he said. “I’ve been with the ones, twos, threes, the whole get-down. Knowing what you have on every play, and being interchangeable inside and outside, just helps you fit in … The first-team reps definitely gets you a lot more comfortable and confident.”
As for Cooper, the undrafted free agent from Tarleton State showed why he was the nation’s second-leading receiver in total yards at the Division I level. He had three catches for 51 yards.
In addition to his 20-yard TD, he had a 16-yard reception to put the Eagles in position to score their TD at the end of the half. On the play, he made a nifty move after his catch, cutting quickly to the outside to leave the Bengals defender in his wake.
