Eagles Offseason Blockbuster Already Win-Win
The Philadelphia Eagles traded away a star this offseason.
Philadelphia moved on from safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to save some cash in a trade with the Houston Texans. It’s not a knock on Gardner-Johnson as a player. He’s a star and had a great year with Philadelphia in 2024. Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 59 total tackles.
Gardner-Johnson has been outspoken since he was sent out of Philadelphia.
While this is the case, he's going to bring a lot to Houston. Because of this, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr ranked Gardner-Johnson's deal as a the fifth-best based on situation and talent.
"No. 5. C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans," Kerr said. "A playmaking safety in Philadelphia, the Eagles sent Gardner-Johnson to Houston to save cash for future contracts. Gardner-Johnson will be a veteran leader in Houston and should thrive in DeMeco Ryans' defense. He also pairs well on the back end with the Texans young cornerbacks, making the Houston secondary stronger. Gardner-Johnson should work well in Houston."
Houston is a good team in itself and Gardner-Johnson will have another chance to make a run to the postseason if all goes well. The Eagles don't have Houston on the schedule in 2025 so the only way these two teams would face off is a matchup in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles made the right move to bring him to town before the 2024 season. Although he's very talented, the trade also made sense to free up cash needed elsewhere. It could end up being a win-win.
More NFL: How Eagles Shocked Travis Kelce, Chiefs In Super Bowl LIX