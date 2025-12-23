Eagles Aren't Cutting Ties With 2-Time Champion

The Philadelphia Eagles kicking game hasn't been elite this season.

Nine-year veteran placekicker Jake Elliott has been with the team for a long time. Elliott has been the Eagles' kicker since 2017 and has been among the more consistent kickers in the game. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021, an All-Pro in 2023, and is one of just four players who have been a part of both Super Bowl wins in franchise history. While this is the case, the last two seasons haven't been kind to him.

Last year, Elliott went 28-of-36 on field goals (77.8 percent) throughout the regular season. That was a drop-off from 2023 when he went 30-of-32 on field goals (93.8 percent). On the bright side, he went 47-of-48 on extra points last year. But there was chatter about whether the team should move on.

The Eagles aren't moving on

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) gets set to kick a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The noise has continued into the 2025 season. Through 15 games, he has gone 17-of-24 on field goals (70.8 percent). Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni shut down the idea of making a change, though.

"He’s had such a great career with so many highs, but like any player, he’s had some moments of struggle as well, and all I’ve ever seen him do is get up out of that and rise from that," Sirianni said. "I know he went through some struggles last year and ended up having however many field goals and extra points in the Super Bowl and in the NFC championship game. So I have no doubt in my mind about the competitor he is and the way and how mentally tough he is to be able to rise from this situation as well...

“I love the roster the way it is, and like I said, I have a ton of confidence in him, with Jake, and that he’ll rebound from whatever setbacks that he has.”

This same conversation popped up last year. The Eagles stuck with him and he went on to go 10-of-11 in the playoffs (90.9 percent) on field goals. It's easy to get caught up in the moment and he had a tough Week 16 against the Washington Commanders as he missed two field goals, but this is a veteran who has been around the block. No need to make a change right now.

