Eagles' Saquon Barkley Blockbuster Somehow Just Got Worse For Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly made one of the best moves of the offseason.
Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch last season and really wanted to wash the bad taste out of the organization's mouth by landing another dependable playmaker. That's where the lowly New York Giants come into play.
New York hasn't struggled in recent years despite having some top-tier talent, including superstar running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants' struggles continued even with Barkley shining and for some reason, they decided to let him walk in free agency.
The Eagles were more than happy to oblige and hand him a large deal and now he is looking like a serious Most Valuable Player contender. Philadelphia is 8-2 and in first place in the NFC East. The Barkley-less Giants are 2-8 and just made another move that made losing Barkley look even worse.
One likely reason why the Giants decided to part ways with Barkley is because of the fact that quarterback Daniel Jones has two more years left on a four-year, $160 million deal. The Giants didn't want to pay Barkley and the decision looks terrible.
It was announced that New York would be moving on from Jones and moving him to the bench on Monday.
So the Giants let a superstar like Barkley walk to their biggest rival for a quarterback who now won't be active on game days. It doesn't seem like the move paid off for the Giants.
