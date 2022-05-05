Eagles Sign Jordan Davis, Two Sixth-Round Picks

With rookie camp set to begin Friday, the Eagles signed three of their five draft picks, including first-rounder Jordan Davis

PHILADELPHIA - With the Eagles’ rookies set to hit the field for the first time on Friday, the team got to work on the business end of things by agreeing to terms with three of its five draft picks: first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and sixth-rounders Kyron Johnson and Grant Calcaterra.

Davis, the No. 13 overall pick out of Georgia, inked his four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal that includes a $9.55M signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. His estimated 2022 salary-cap hit is $3,092,595.

A four-year starter with the 2022 national champions, the Eagles traded up two spots and targeted the imposing 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis, who won the Bednarik Award emblematic of the nation’s top defensive player last season.

He finished his career with the Bulldogs with 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks and is expected to provide the Philadelphia defense with a Vita Vea-style presence on the interior of the defensive line.

Johnson, a SAM linebacker/special teams star at Kansas, and Calcaterra, a tight end who began his college career at Oklahoma where he crossed paths with Jalen Hurts before taking a year off due to concussion concerns and finishing at SMU, were also signed to their four-year deals.

Johnson’s deal is slotted for $3,869,927 with a $209,927 signing bonus and an estimated salary-cap hit of $757,482.

Calcaterra is a tick south of that with a $3,834,142 deal and a $174,142 signing bonus with a $748,535 salary-cap hit.

The Eagles dealt a fifth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 3 of the draft to drop down and get two sixth-round selections. Howie Roseman then used one of those to move up to snare Johnson and Calcaterra was selected with Philadelphia’s last pick in the process.

Johnson is expected to be an immediate help to special teams coordinator Michael Clay with his 4.4 speed and Calcaterra will join a long list of players vying for the TE2 spot behind emerging star Dallas Goedert.

The only two draft picks left to sign for the Eagles are second-round center Cam Jurgens of Nebraska and third-round linebacker Nakobe Dean, a teammate of Davis’ at Georgia.

Philadelphia's two-day rookie minicamp begins Friday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

