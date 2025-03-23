Eagles' Spring Snapshot: Preaching Patience
PHILADELPHIA - It's time for a spring check on where the Eagles stand after the first two phases of free agency.
The raw numbers say 16 players out from the Super Bowl LIX champions, a group that includes nine free agency defections, headlined by Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton, three releases, two trades, a declined tender, and the retirement of Brandon Graham.
The incoming number is 11 with nine free-agent signings, all on one-year deals, and two trade pickups.
If the Eagles had to play on March 24, clearly they’ve gone backward, and that’s why GM Howie Roseman preached patience implying the draft, trade market and more meaningful prove-it signings could be in the hopper when they won’t affect the 2026 compensatory pick formula.
For now, here’s the spring snapshot of what went on for Philadelphia:
QUARTERBACK 2:
Out: Kenny Pickett (traded to Cleveland)
Elevated: Tanner McKee
In: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (acquired from Cleveland)
Trending down. The Eagles feel McKee is ready to step into the QB2 role after a second year of development and liked Thompson-Robinson coming out in the 2023 draft even more than McKee.
That said, Pickett had extensive starting experience in Pittsburgh before coming to the Eagles, and now departed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore raved about “the operation” when Pickett was forced to play last season.
As always the hope is that the backup QB never has to play but the comfort level turns to Pickett in a short window, although it’s also fair to say the Eagles view McKee’s ceiling as higher.
RUNNING BACK 2:
Out - Kenny Gainwell (to Pittsburgh)
Elevated: Will Shipley
In: A.J. Dillon (from Green Bay)
Trending down. Gainwell was a popular player in the Eagles’ organization, beloved by Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley specifically.
He also was a nice complement to Barkley but the touches weren’t going to be there in Philadelphia for Gainwell.
The upside is now higher and the Eagles drafted Shipley last year understanding what was coming.
Dillon is an interesting wild card after missing last season with stinger issues. He’s a powerful, productive back when healthy but also doesn’t seem like a good fit with Barkley as a change-up.
Perhaps the idea is for Shipley to be the game-day curve ball and if Barkley is forced to miss time, Dillon would step over the second-year player as the third back.
It's the same deal here as QB2. If the short-term you’d feel more comfortable with Gainwell but the upside you don’t want to test is greater now.
TIGHT END 2/3:
Out - No one yet
In - Harrison Bryant (from Las Vegas); Kylen Granson (from Indianapolis)
Trending up. The Eagles understood they had to get better depth behind Dallas Goedert, the star tight end who may or may not be back in 2025 due to cap constraints.
If these are depth signings, the Eagles improved with both Bryant and Granson having some H-back versatility to line up everywhere from flex to in-line to fullback.
With that context of depth these moves are an upgrade. If the idea is to move on from Goedert and piecemeal things together with Grant Calcaterra, these guys and a rookie the Eagles play at TE would plummet from the Goedert level.
WIDE RECEIVER 4/5:
Out: Parris Campbell (to Dallas)
Elevated: Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Danny Gray
Trending up. A veteran guy who had a fan in Sirianni, losing Campbell isn’t going to register That said, Wilson and Smith didn’t play well last season as rookies except for Wilson’s blocking. Gray, a practice squad player, is Philadelphia’s best second-tier WR, according to multiple team sources.
It will be interesting to see if the Eagles give Gray, a 2022 third-round pick by San Francisco, the opportunity to compete of just default to Wilson’s blocking in what is a run-heavy offense.
The young players are worth betting on in a role that’s too small to resonate.
RIGHT GUARD:
Out: Mekhi Becton (to LA Chargers)
Elevated: Tyler Steen
In: Kenyon Green (via trade from Houston)
Trending down. Becton tuned out to be a special fit as a massive RG on a run-heavy offense with a historic running back. Expecting that lightning to strike again is pie in the sky.
The Eagles will be good with whoever wins the job but it will look different and not quite as powerful.
SWING TACKLE:
Out: Fred Johnson (to Jacksonville)
Elevated: Tyler Steen
In: Kenyon Green (via trade from Houston)
Trending up. The loser of the right guard spot may get an opportunity to handle the swing tackle role or the Eagles may draft one as a potential heir to Lane Johnson down the road. Either way, it could be a slight upgrade from the serviceable Fred Johnson, who held his own in six starts last season.
LINEBACKER 3:
Out - Oren Burks;
Elevated: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Trending up. Burks was phenomenal in the postseason when forced into the lineup after Nakobe Dean’s injury but that’s an outlier over the larger sample size in three cities.
The Eagles believe in Trotter and made the right decision here.
EDGE DEFENDER:
Out - Josh Sweat (to Arizona); Brandon Graham (retirement)
In: Azeez Ojulari (rfom NY Giants); Josh Uche (from Kansas City); Patrick Johnson (from NY Giants)
Elevated: Jalyx Hunt
Trending down. The Eagles will not start the season with an edge rotation led by Nolan Smith and Hunt with Ojulari and Uche in support. Going to guarantee that one while acknowledging the upsides of Smith and Hunt and the particular worthy dart throw for Ojulari.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE:
Lost: Milton Williams (to New England)
Elevated - Moro Ojomo
Trending down. Ojomo showed some impressive signs in Year 2 but expecting him to duplicate Williams’ 2024-25 season that generated the 2021 third-round pick a $26 million average annual value on the open market is fool’s gold.
CORNERBACK 1:
Out - Darius Slay (cap casualty/signed with Pittsburgh)
Elevated - Quinyon Mitchell; Kelee Rino
In - Adoree' Jackson (from NY Giants)
Trending down. The real conundrum here is CB2 with everyone being asked to take a step forward with no Slay. The impressive Mitchell is expected to move to the CB1 role with Ringo taking over as the starter on the opposite side and Jackson as the insurance.
It’s never the worst decision to give up on a player a year early rather than a year late. For 2025 however, it will be tough to replace the savvy Slay.
DIME BACK:
Out - DB Avonte Maddox (to Detroit)
Not trending. There's no obvious answer to replacing a veteran player who can play inside and outside at CB, as well as safety so Vic Fangio will likely piecemeal this small role between the fourth corner (Jackson, Eli Ricks?)and perhaps backup safety in Big Nickel looks.
SAFETY:
Out - C.J. Gardner-Johnson (traded to Houston)
Elevated: Sydney Brown
Trending down. The Eagles want to give Sydney Brown, a highly-valued player in the organization, the opportunity to compete to win the job opposite Reed Blankenship. That said, they will need to bring in more viable competition than Tristin McCollum or Lewis Cine.
LONG SNAPPER:
Out - Rick Lovato (unsigned)
In - Charley Hughlett (from Cleveland)
Trending up. For whatever reason, Lovato’s production dipped last season and the 34-year-old Hughlett has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s steadiest snappers in Cleveland where he is coming off a rib injury and played so long that he got overpriced.
The Eagles were able to get him down near the veteran minimum for an upgrade. That’s smart business at a position most don’t think about.
RETURN SPECIALIST:
Out (Britain Covey (unsigned);
In - Avery Williams (from Atlanta)
Trending up with major context - The Eagles don’t want Cooper DeJean returning punts and both kick returners last season, Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers, were lost in free agency.
It’s hard to imagine Williams outproducing that trio but he projects to do both jobs which could save a roster spot.