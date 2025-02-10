Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Makes History In Super Bowl LIX Win
What can't Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley do?
The Eagles brought in the former New York Giants running back last offseason and the move couldn't have gone any better. Barkley looked rejuvenated throughout the regular season and became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards.
He had a chance at the single-season, all-time record but the team rested him in Week 18 so he would be ready for the playoffs. Barkley certainly was ready throughout the postseason and rushed for 499 yards throughout the playoffs as well.
Overall, Barkley finished the season with 2,504 rushing yards, including the postseason, and became the first running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,500 in a single campaign, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Eagles RB Saquon Barkley eclipsed Terrell Davis for most rushing yards in a single season, including playoffs, late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday," Schefter said.
The Eagles got arguably the most dominant season in National Football League history for a running back from Barkley and now Philadelphia is Super Bowl champions for the second time in team history. There was a time early in the 2024 season in which there were plenty of people doubting this Eagles team after a 2-2 start to the season. Clearly, things turned for Philadelphia afterward and the performance by Barkley this season is a massive reason why.
