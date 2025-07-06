Eagles Star Shuts Down Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown Rumors
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate that they are keeping one of their top playmakers in town for the 2025 National Football League season.
Philadelphia is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions and will do so with Dallas Goedert still in the tight end room despite months of trade rumors. He will be a free agent once the 2025 season ends, but he'll at least have one more run with the franchise.
The Eagles are talented and ready to roll. During the 2024 season, there was a time in which some drama was stirred about around quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver AJ Brown. Goedert recently was asked about the supertar duo and shut down the noise in an interview with Essentially Sports.
"I think they’ve got a great relationship," Goedert reportedly said. "They’re both passionate. They’re both very meticulous at what they do. You know, I think they got a great relationship...
"Sometimes the Philadelphia media likes to stir stuff up. You know, as a wide receiver, I want him to be a little bit of a diva. I want him to want the ball. I want him to believe that he’s the best and can never be guarded. So, when everything’s going good, nobody has a problem with anything. When something starts to struggle, you know, he wants the ball. He wants to be able to be a difference maker, and I think both of them handled it really well, getting their points across, and I think Jalen does everything right to make sure everybody on the team stays happy."
It sounds like everything is okay over in Philadelphia.
