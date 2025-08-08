Eagles Super Bowl Starter Avoided ACL Tear: Report
It was a tough day for a former Philadelphia Eagles star on Thursday.
Philadelphia has some questions at safety right now thanks in large part to the fact that the Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. He was a revelation for the Eagles last year, although there was some drama throughout the season.
Gardner-Johnson is a star, but the Eagles opted to move on in large part due to money. The Eagles moved on and Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a big part of the Houston Texans’ defense in 2025. But, there was a scare on Thursday.
Former Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson forced out of practice for Texans
Gardner-Johnson was forced to leave the Texans’ practice on Thursday. Initially, there was fear that the Eagles Super Bowl champ tore his ACL. While this is the case, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the ACL is intact.
"Tests revealed that Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact, per sources. The Texans still are conducting more testing to determine the extent of the injury but the team is not concerned about his ACL," Schefter said.
NFL insider Josina Anderson further confirmed the news as well about Gardner-Johnson's knee.
"A Texans official tells me S CJ Gardner Johnson’s 'didn’t tear' his ACL and that the team is 'still evaluating him…' Just also adding here, generally speaking, with any injury there are microscopic tears compared to macro tears (Grade 1 - Grade 3)….so still waiting for full clarity on the scope of injury and a complete diagnosis on CJGJ," Anderson said.
Gardner-Johnson was forced out of practice on Thursday after suffering the leg injury. Initially, it seemed like the worst had occurred. Fortunately, that may not be the case. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston also confirmed the news and said tests are underway but that the team hopes he'll be able to return.
"Texans are still conducting more tests for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to determine full extent of damage with source saying ACL is not torn, he is expected to be sidelined, though, for an undetermined amount of time. It is a knee injury. Team hopes he will be able to return," Wilson said.
It's unfortunate that Gardner-Johnson suffered any injury, but it at least is positive that there's a chance that he can return to the field. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery quickly.