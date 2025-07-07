Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Three-Time Pro Bowl Selections Lands at No. 8
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles often bullied opponents into submission en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship last season.
Perhaps the biggest bully on the block in Philadelphia is the imposing 6-foot-6, 332-pound Landon Dickerson, who has developed into one of the best left guards in the NFL.
Set to enter his fifth season, the powerful Dickerson, 26, is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl berth and finished No. 8 on Eagles On SI’s annual Top 25 players on the roster, with training camp set to begin later this month.
An All-American center at Alabama, Dickerson was drafted at No. 37 overall in the 2021 draft despite suffering a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game. He ultimately dressed in the Crimson Tide’s national championship win over Ohio State and took the final snap in a ceremonial fashion as one of the key drivers for the team.
Dickerson again proved his toughness by entering for the injured Brandon Brooks in Week 2 of his rookie season despite being in the latter stages of his rehab. When Isaac Seumalo went down the next week at LG, Dickerson took off there and has never looked back.
Dickerson and star left tackle Jordan Mailata quickly became close friends and developed into the most dominant left side in the NFL over the past few seasons.
Last season, the North Carolina native helped fuel Saquon Barkley’s record-setting 2,504-yard rushing season and the franchise’s best rushing campaign in history.
EOSI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list, with No. 1 receiving 25 points down to one point for No. 25.
The idea is to determine the best pure football players on perhaps the NFL’s most talented roster. Impact (the quarterback would also be No. 1 in any city) is not what the last is about. It’s Bill Belichick rules in determining who does their particular job the best.
In the NFC Championship win over Washington in January, Dickerson started at center in place of the injured Cam Jurgens in what turned out to be a 55-23 Eagles’ blowout win.
However, Dickerson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and sat out after halftime before fighting through the issue to start at his familiar LG position in the win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX.
About the only concern with Dickerson moving forward is the knee issues. He also suffered an ACL injury earlier in his college career at Florida State.
Dickerson finished No. 6 on McMullen’s list while Kracz left him out of the top 10 at No. 11. The combined 35 points landed Dickerson in a tie with No. 9 DeVonta Smith. The big man earned the tiebreaker to take the eighth spot based on his placement on McMullen’s list.
MORE NFL: Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Acrobatic Receiver Lands Inside the Top 10