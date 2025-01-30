Eagles Urged To Cut Ties With $38 Million All-Pro After Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles' roster undoubtedly won't look exactly the same by the time the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent everywhere on the roster. The Eagles don't have any glaring holes and therefore there will be some talented players on the way out of town this offseason. It just isn't realistic to bring back the entire roster and Philadelphia will have to free up some salary cap space.
Pro Football Network made a list top cut candidates for each team this offseason and suggested Philadelphia should move on from former All-Pro James Bradberry.
"The best option is likely either Darius Slay Jr. or James Bradberry IV, who would both free up over $4 million in cap space," Pro Football Network said. "Rookie DBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean’s play has given the Eagles some options at that position, but cornerback is a position where depth is valued; if they can keep both Bradberry and Slay, that would be ideal.
"Of the two, Bradberry is the more vulnerable, having given up 11 touchdowns and a 114.3 passer rating in 2023 and then missing the entirety of the 2024 season. However, he was superb in 2022, and the Eagles may feel that his contract is not so bad they have to move on."
Bradberry has missed the entire 2024 season after suffering an injury right before the campaign kicked off. There hasn't been much of an update on him throughout the year but we should start to hear more after the Super Bowl.
