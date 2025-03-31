Eagles Will Host Their Former Backup Quarterback In Joint Practice This Summer
Myles Garrett will spend some time with the Eagles after all. He won’t wear their uniform, but he will line up against their defense for one practice against them in August.
There was a lot of speculation about Garrett leaving the Cleveland Browns this offseason, until he signed a mammoth contract extension to remain with the Browns. Some of that speculation centered on the Eagles.
The Eagles will welcome Garrett and the Browns for one practice in the days leading up to tehri preseason game this summer. The dates of the game and practice have not been released, yet.
At least one Browns player will be returning to Philadelphia, and that is Kenny Pickett. The Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns earlier this offseason.
Pickett, who backed up Jalen Hurts last season, has a legitimate chance to be Cleveland’s starter.
“Very excited about Kenny,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at the owners’ meetings on Monday morning in West Palm Beach, Fla. “We’ve had him into our building and (liked) just the brief time talking to him, understanding what he knows about this game and how he’s been coached. I caught up with some of his former coaches in Philly, and they filled me in on the type of person, type of player he is. So excited for Kenny, and the opportunity to see what he’s capable of. He’s got the right make up for it.”
The Eagles and Browns had two joint practices at the Browns’ facility in Berea, Ohio, leading up to their 2022 preseason game in Cleveland.
Stefanski broke the news about the joint practice during the AFC coaching breakfast at the owners’ meeting. The NFC coaches, with the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning head coach Nick Sirianni, will have their breakfast on Tuesday morning.
Stefanski will be returning to Philadelphia, where he was raised and attended Saint Joseph’s Prep high school and the University of Pennsylvania. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry also spent a year in Philadelphia as the vice president of football operations under Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in 2019 before taking over as the Browns’ GM.
The Eagles' preseason and regular-season schedules will be announced in May, after the NFL conducts its draft from April 24-26 in Green Bay.
