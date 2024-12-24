Early Signs Are Positive For Eagles Backup QB
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles quarterback situation will be in flux this week with the best-case scenario being Jalen Hurts passing through concussion protocol in time to start against Dallas on Sunday with minimal on-field preparation time.
Backup Kenny Pickett is also dealing with a rib injury suffered in a 36-33 Week 16 loss at Washington.
In a disjointed week due to Christmas Day being on Wednesday, the Eagles moved their typical walkthrough up a day to Tuesday but no practice status report has to be released until the holiday, which will be an estimate.
There was some positive news on Pickett before the walkthrough.
Philadelphia Eagles On SI did spot the Pitt product on his way to the training room. Pickett said he was feeling good and indicated he would be speaking with reporters on Thursday, a clear signal that the Eagles expect him to be able to play against the Cowboys.
The worst-case scenario would be Hurts and Pickett ruled out with third-stringer Tanner McKee getting his first NFL start against the Cowboys with a street signing added to the practice squad to serve as a backup on Sunday.
The Eagles went with four quarterbacks this season until they released veteran practice-squad option Will Grier on Nov. 7. Grier is a player who has had a long history with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier in stints with Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ironically Grier was brought back to the Dallas PS on Nov. 12.
The Eagles released Grier to add help on the edge in Tarron Jackson after losing both Bryce Huff (wrist) and Brandon Graham (triceps to injury).
Pickett was unspectacular but performed admirably in Philadelphia’s loss to Washington.
The former Steelers starter had the Eagles in a position to seal the game with just under two minutes to go when the typically reliable DeVonta Smith dropped what would have been a third-down conversion with the Commanders possessing only one timeout.
Pickett also converted two big fourth opportunities when the Eagles fell behind for the first time and left the field for the final time with Philadelphia up by five, 33-28.
“I thought Kenny responded really well as far as just hopping in there,” Moore said. “I thought the way he handled the first drive, he hopped in there, it was a 3rd-and-7, and converted. Resulted in a touchdown that drive.
“I thought he certainly did a lot of good things in the game. Ultimately we all collectively didn't do enough to finish that game. I think it's an awesome opportunity for us to all learn and grow from, but I thought Kenny battled the whole entire way.”
At one point McKee, who was the emergency QB and only an option if Pickett was ruled out, was warming up with a sense of urgency when Pickett banged up his ribs.
Moore believes McKee is ready to help if called upon.
“Tanner has done an excellent job,” said Moore. “I think we feel very fortunate the room that we have this year going into it with obviously Jalen, Kenny, Tanner. That's a really, really good group, and we feel very fortunate to have all three of those guys”.