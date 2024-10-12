Ex-Cowboys LB Floated As Eagles Replacement For Devin White
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need at linebacker.
Philadelphia entered the season with question marks at the position despite adding some players into the mix, including one-time Pro Bowler Devin White. It seemed like White was going to be a major player for the Eagles but things didn't work out.
The Eagles recently released White, and now he is available on the open market. Although the Eagles parted ways with White, that doesn't mean that the team is set at linebacker. Philadelphia still should be looking for ways to bolster the position, and FanSided's Richard Louis suggested former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox as a fit.
"He's played for the Cowboys and Washington Commanders in the NFL, logging 10 total tackles," Louis said. "Things haven't clicked for him thus far, but he has all the physical traits needed to be an effective player. The Eagles' linebackers have been shaky this season and they just made Jeremiah Trotter Jr. the backup MIKE linebacker.
"They know they need to upgrade the position, and Cox could be worth a dart throw for the Birds. The 26-year-old will be holding workouts for teams in the near future, and the Eagles would be wise to attend those to see how Cox looks on the field."
Cox was selected in the fourth round of the fourth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft and has appeared in 26 games over the last three years with the Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Could he make sense for the Eagles?
