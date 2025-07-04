Hall Of Famer Picks NFC Rival As Eagles Biggest Threat
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and are going to get each team's best in 2025.
That's just the nature of the business Philadelphia is coming off a historic season and now will try to join the Kansas City Chiefs in recent memory and go back-to-back as Super Bowl champs. Luckily, the Eagles were able to stop the Chiefs from completing a historic three-pear in Super Bowl LIX.
Now, it's Philadelphia's time to go for history. But, it's not going to be easy. The Eagles suffered some losses this offseason. They obviously aren't the only team who lost pieces, but Philadelphia's losses have been pretty big. Plus, it doesn't help that there are teams around the NFC that have added big pieces. For example, the Los Angeles Rams went out and landed Davante Adams.
Los Angeles pushed the Eagles harder than pretty much every other team last year. Los Angeles is going to be good once again in 2025 and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis said he thinks its is the team to beat in the NFC West and is "built" to beat the Eagles in an interview with RG.org's DJ Siddiqi.
"In their division, they are the favorites, Bettis said. “I think the Niners are going to be good, but not great. The Rams definitely have an advantage on that side. I think the team they’re going to have to beat is going to be the Eagles. They’re going to be right back at it again. They’re built to beat the Eagles, and if they can slow down the running game, they’ve got a chance...
"If they can find a way to get that playmaker on defense to really stand out,” says Bettis. “They’ve got a lot of really good players… but they need some big plays, right? Who’s going to manufacture those? That becomes the big question. We’ll see. Do they have the playmakers defensively to change the tide? That’s the question."
These two will face off in the regular season in Week 3 and then very well could face off once again in the playoffs, although that is a ways away.
