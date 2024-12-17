Instinct Took Over For One Of Nick Sirianni's Favorite Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – With one spin-cycle move and another quick burst between two Steelers defenders, Kenny Gainwell may have made himself a lot of money on Sunday.
The Eagles running back is a free agent at the end of the season, and maybe a running-back-needy team sees that game, a 27-13 win over Pittsburgh in Week 15, and thinks, let’s give that dude some money to be on our roster. Or maybe he’s Boston Scott and keeps coming back to the Eagles on one-year deals.
Time will tell.
Gainwell was part of a strong 2021 draft class for Howie Roseman, the first class for Nick Sirianni, who had only been hired as the team’s head coach months earlier. The running back came in with DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Milton Williams – three foundation pieces to the Eagles.
“I think the guys (on the team) make fun of him sometimes because they know he's one of my favorites,” said Sirianni on Monday. “I say, ‘Don't say that to anybody.’ I think they just perceive that because I'm always talking to Kenny to reinforce what you want your culture to look like. ‘Hey, guys, it takes everybody. Watch this. The two opportunities that Kenny got, watch what he does with it.’”
Two particular opportunities arose against the Steelers. The first was a spin move in the open field that left Pittsburgh cornerback Cory Trice grasping at air as Gainwell motored beyond the first-down sticks for a gain of 10 yards on third-and-four.
His second was even bigger. It came on the final play of the third quarter and on third-and-9 at the Steelers 15. The Eagles were leading 20-13 at the time and a field goal would have put them up 10.
Instead, Gainwell took a short pass behind the sticks then used a sudden burst to zip between a pair of defenders and crashed his way to the 1, setting up a Jalen Hurts tush push touchdown and a 27-13 lead.
“It’s kind of instinct, instinct takes over, but once you see what you have in front of you, you gotta react fast,” he said. “I knew what I knew what I needed to do, where the down marker was, and how far I needed to go. It’s just an instinct thing.”
The sense from Gainwell in conversations is that he wouldn’t mind being a lead back somewhere, though he also talks about how much he loves being in Philadelphia.
Gainwell has been with the Eagles for three-plus years and has toiled in the shadows Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift, and now Saquon Barkley. He’s developed the reputation as a third-down type of back and one who can spell the starter.
He’s never had a 100-yard rushing game during the regular season, though he did put up 112 on the ground in a playoff win over the New York Giants on the way to Super Bowl LVII in 2022.
“It’s been tough, but I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I get,” said Gainwell. “Every time I touch that field, I try to make an impact. …I’m happy for my opportunity. I’m happy for the things I can do for this team.”
With Will Shipley drafted in the fourth round last spring, Gainwell’s days of being happy for what he can do for the Eagles may be careening toward an end.
