Eagles’ AJ Brown Explains What Changed In 2nd Half Vs. Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that can beat you in many ways.
Over the first two weeks of the season, the passing game wasn't the answer. It got talked about a lot, but the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs without an explosive attack throughout the air. That changed in the second half of the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia opened things up and needed every last year as it was able to take down the Rams. AJ Brown specifically shined tallying six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Brown has been at the center of most of the chatter about the passing game, even though he has seemingly said all of the right things so far each time when asked about it. Brown was asked about what changed in the second half of the Rams game and he was candid about it.
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be just fine
"Obviously, being on the same page," Brown said. "I say that every week, but that's what it comes down to...It took too long to get there and to adjust, with all of us, not just players, but coaches, as well. We like to say 'take what they give us.' But at times, we're takers — we can take whatever we want. That's what I was leading to after the game. Got kind of spun out of context."
The Eagles are going to be the most talked about team in football this year. When you are the reigning champions, that's what happens. That's also what happens when you have as many superstars on the roster as Philadelphia does. Sometimes, that's a positive thing. The Eagles have gotten plenty of praise. But, most of the chatter is about how teams will try to knock the Eagles off or how they can get better. This is a team that is 3-0 and has already beaten the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Rams. Those are three contenders in themselves and Philadelphia has won not even playing at its best.
No need for concern right now.
