NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with a handful of injuries of late.
The 2024 National Football League regular season is winding down and Philadelphia has just one more game left before it will attempt to make a deep playoff run. Something to monitor moving forward will be the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts went down with a concussion in the team's Week 16 loss against the Washington Commanders. He missed most of the action and then wasn't ready to go in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are going to be resting players in Week 18 against the New York Giants and so Hurts won't be out there again.
That isn't shocking, but ESPN's Adam Schefter did say that Hurts is still in the concussion protocol as well.
"Eagles HC Nick Sirianni told reporters, 'We’re gonna rest some guys' Sunday vs. the Giants," Schefter said. "There will be no single-season rushing record for Saquon Barkley. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still is in concussion protocol and he too is not expected to play Sunday."
It's not shocking to see the Eagles resting some guys. That could be considered the right move as they won't have a bye week in the playoffs. But, the fact that Hurts is still in the concussion protocol is interesting. Luckily, he will have more time to get ready before the postseason kicks off. Hopefully, he is able to work through the protocol and return to the field soon, though.