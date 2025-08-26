NFL World Shows Love To Eagles UDFA WR Darius Cooper
The 2025 National Football League 53-man roster deadline has come and passed.
Teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to finalize their 53-man rosters. That doesn't mean that the roster tinkering is done across the league, but it's a big step in that direction. As reports started to come in on Monday and Tuesday about the cuts made to Philly's roster, one name that notably was absent was undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper.
He quickly acclimated himself into the Eagles' receiver room this offseason after signing with Philadelphia out of Tarleton State University. Obviously, not as big-name of a school as fans are likely used to reading, but talent speaks. He had 1,450 receiving yards on 76 catches last year to go along with 14 touchdowns in 14 games played.
Eagles UDFA rookie steals show; makes initial 53-man roster
Reports popped up on Tuesday that Cooper made the Eagles' 53-man roster.
In the immediate aftermath, fans took to social media about the news with praise left and right for the young playmaker.
The posts just keep going on and on. Cooper entered camp with little fanfare and immediately caught the attention of the Eagles' fanbase.
In the Eagles' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cooper racked up six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. He finished the preseason with another catch for eight yards in the finale. Clearly, he did enough throughout the games and on the practice field to catch the attention of Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, and the team in general.
Cooper is a great story, but the story isn't what got him on the Eagles' initial roster. There's a lot of work left to do, but he showed a little bit of everything throughout the summer and earned the opportunity. The Eagles' receiver room has been talked about a lot and there were cuts over the last few days, including Terrace Marshall, who was an early camp standout. But, Cooper was the guy and now he has a chance with the reigning champs.