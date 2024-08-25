On Second Thought, Vikings-Eagles: Sirianni’s Messaging And Smith's Spinning
PHILADELPHIA - No one is going to remember preseason Week 3 on Sept. 6 never mind February of 2025 when Super Bowl LIX kicks off in New Orleans.
For many Eagles fans, the goal was to get the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings’ backups out of their minds as quickly as possible.
For the Eagles’ players, Nick Sirianni wasn’t so quick to dismiss a poor effort overall. The head coach took a longer period before getting to his post-game presser, no doubt mulling over looming roster moves with GM Howie Roseman but also taking time to deliver a few messages to players who may no longer have to answer to him by 4 PM (ET) on Tuesday.
First came the heavy hand of accountability, the coach's mantra this summer.
“What I felt like is we didn’t play to our detail that is our standard here,” Sirianni told Eagles on SI. “So, it’s a good example of that if you don’t play with good fundamentals.
“We missed some tackles. We fumbled the football. We didn’t take the football away. We had a takeaway that had a penalty. We had some penalties. We had some drops in some critical areas that would have led to points and all those things led to points.”
Between the Vikings and Eagles, a total of 84 players didn’t dress, 42 from each side so you can see this was the back end of each roster. For Philadelphia, only second-year edge rusher Nolan Smith and rookie slot cornerback Cooper DeJean were potential contributors in the mix.
“It doesn’t matter,’ isn’t in Sirianni’s vocabulary, however.
“That’s what you hope that doesn’t happen,” Sirianni said of the aforementioned mistakes,”but that happened today. So, it’s just a good example, you can have all the talent in the world, have all the best players in the world. But if you don’t play with good fundamentals, I don’t care what level you are, it’s going to affect if you win or lose the football game.”
After the kick in the butt, Sirianni also had a pat on the back for those who won’t be moving forward with the Eagles.
“That’s the last time those 91 guys will be together,” the coach noted. “We’re going to have to make some tough decisions. But it was a good camp. It was a camp that guys worked their butts off.
“We got better. And it took all 91 guys to get better. Not just the 53 that are going to make this team. It took all of us. But it is the last time those 91 guys will be Philadelphia Eagles together.”
SAQUON’S ADVICE
In recent years the NFC East has been a story of the haves and the have-nots with the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys typically contenders and the New York Giants and Washington Commanders serving as kindling to that fire.
The Eagles made a splash by signing free agent running back Saquon Barkley this spring after six seasons with the Giants where he was the foundational piece of that offense.
Earlier this week, Roseman acquired receiver Jahan Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and a 2025 fifth-round pick from Washington for a third-rounder and two seventh-round selections next April.
Dotson was a disappointment for the Commanders with the assumption he would seize a larger role and like Barkley turns from headliner to complementary piece on the talented Philadelphia offense.
The two players attended Penn State and even though Dotson misses Barkley by a year in Happy Valley the two have gotten to know each other and were communicating an hour after the trade was consummated.
The gist from Barkley centered around the change in culture Dotson is set to enter.
"I talked to him right after, literally like an hour after I got traded,” Dotson said. “He told me just to keep my head up and come here and work. "That's all we're trying to do here is win games.
“We have a great thing going here. Great coaching staff, great locker room. So just come in, put your head down and work, and let's get to winning games."
SMITH KEEPS ON SPINNING
Nolan Smith was spinning on and off the field Saturday night.
The Eagles want their second-year edge rusher to take a big step forward this season and be a significant part of the team’s pass-rushing rotation.
Considering there was injury context tied to Cooper DeJean’s playing time on Saturday, Smith was the only projected rotational player to have to suit up against the Vikings’ backups.
A very optimistic person in general, Smith got to work in the Eagles’ spin, err locker, room after the game.
“You know, I'm still the same person who I am and I love playing ball,” Smith said. “You ain't got to beg me to play or ask me to play. So that's what I wanted to do for the training just like if y'all want to be reporters, y'all gotta get in the locker room as soon as they all ready.
“So why wouldn't it be the same when it comes to playing ball?"
Smith intimated that the playing time was coordination between him and the coaching staff, including edge rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn before backtracking when asked to clarify.
“I wouldn't say that,” Smith said when asked if he requested to play more. “But, man, when it's time, for [No.] 3 to go spin [on the field], I ain't gonna have no second doubt in my nature. I'm gonna be ready to spin."