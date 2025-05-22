Saquon Barkley Takes Shots After Eagles 'Tush Push' Win
The Philadelphia Eagles will still be able to use the "Tush Push" in 2025 after the resolution to ban the play came two votes short on Wednesday morning.
This is a topic that has taken the league by storm this offseason and the thing about it that is interesting is that there is a surprising amount of passion on both sides of the debate despite the fact that the play can be used by any team and even when it is successful -- which is often for Philadelphia -- it only gets a few yards.
The Green Bay Packers put forth the resolution to ban the play and 22 teams overall voted for it to be removed from the game. It's all been pretty surprising, but the Eagles won the day on Wednesday and it isn't going anywhere.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley joined Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship on the "Exciting Mics" podcast on Thursday and didn't hold back about the play and the teams who voted against it.
"For me, personally as a player, I know that if I don't want to do a 'Tush Push' on the one-yard line, make sure I score," Barkley said. "I think I got tackled at the one-yard line like 11 times (last season). The banning thing of it, I think it's soft, to be honest. I think the teams that want to ban it...everybody can do it. It's not like a play that we only can do.
"Everybody can do it. We happen to have one of the best and biggest O-lines and Jalen Hurts can squat 600 pounds. Like, that's not our fault. Like, Josh Allen is super big and they're not as successful with it. Lamar Jackson is one of the best running quarterbacks of all time, they're not as successful with it. It's not something that everyone can't do. Them trying to eliminate it, I just think that's kind of lame."