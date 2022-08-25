Ten Observations of Eagles' Practice After Stomach Virus Sidelines Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS - You've probably heard the cliche "the show must go on."

In South Florida on Thursday, that meant a quick shift for the Eagles.

Instead of working with the Dolphins for a second consecutive day, Philadelphia was forced to scale back to a traditional training camp-like practice in muggy conditions after the Dolphins decided to cancel their part of the scheduled session as a precautionary measure after a stomach virus started moving through the team a little too quickly.

“It was just an accumulation of some players having a stomach bug that we don’t really know where it was coming from, and we’re just trying to be overly cautious so that we didn’t further affect players on the team, as well as we had to think of the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles as well,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said.

Philadelphia didn't sense there was any danger to its team, which was largely healthy, and went forward with about a 70-minute session with a heavy emphasis on red-zone work which was going to be the Eagles' focus against the Dolphins, according to a team source.

The Eagles then followed with a 20-minute walkthrough indoors and away from reporters.

For now, there is a belief that Saturday's scheduled preseason game between the two teams won't be affected.

DEFENSE BOUNCES BACK

Jonathan Gannon's unit didn't have its best day against Miami on Wednesday but it bounced back in close quarters on Thursday, generating two interceptions on Jalen Hurts, the first a poorly thrown ball into double coverage that was intercepted by Darius Slay and the second, an impressive vertical leap by Avonte Maddox to steal one from DeVonta Smith in the corner of the end zone.

Overall, the defense had three INTs with the last one at the expense of backup Gardner Minshew when a pass ricocheted off Richard Rodgers and back toward the line of scrimmage where Tarron Jackson nabbed it.

TOGETHERNESS

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made sure to bring his team together at midfield to remind them to bring the same intensity as if the Dolphins were out there. The always high-energy Brandon Graham also did his best to rally the troops.

“Our guys know how to practice,” Sirianni said before the session began. “They know how to come out here and compete. We’ll talk through it right before practice starts, ‘Hey, this is a high-intensity practice.’

"A lot of work with the ones. We’re going to get more work with the ones here today and get after it, get better from this practice like we try to do every time we come out and practice.”

MAINTENANCE DAYS

There hasn't been a ton of so-called maintenance days this summer but receiver A.J. Brown and left guard Landon Dickerson were given the day off with a "rest designation."

Sua Opeta replaced Dickerson and it was Opeta and left tackle Jordan Mailata who combined for the best combo block of the practice, walling things off for Boston Scott for about a 20-yard touchdown run.

Zach Pascal saw the big uptick with Brown out and hauled in a touchdown pass from Hurts during red-zone work.

SLAY IN, BRADBERRY IN AND OUT

Darius Slay limped off twice on Wednesday, but was back and showing no effects a day later.

His running mate, James Bradberry, also returned after missing a series of practices with a groin injury but didn't finish the practice and seemed to be talking with a trainer as Zech McPhearson subbed in.

Other Eagles sidelined were defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs), linebackers Shaun Bradley (illness) and Christian Elliss (hamstring), defensive backs Andre Chachere (groin), Josiah Scott (hamstring), and Josh Jobe (elbow), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (toe), center Jason Kelce (elbow) running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), and wide receiver Greg Ward (toe).

GAME ON THE LINE

The Eagles went with a simulation in which they were down eight points with 45 seconds on the clock and 25 yards to the end zone.

The first-team offense scored on a 17-yard run by Jalen Hurts, although it's questionable if it would have gotten to the end zone in a live environment. Hurts also converted with a two-point conversion run but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen came running in to say "I don't know [if it would have gotten in] to Jordan Mailata."

WHERE'S THE CALL

In the aforementioned drill, rookie center Cam Jurgens, who continues to start for Jason Kelce (elbow), showed how comfortable he's getting belting out "where's the call?" in the hurry-up situation, essentially putting his foot down to tell everyone to hurry up in the hurry-up offense.

OLD SCHOOL FLETCHER

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox absolutely destroyed one pass play, by shooting the gap between Jurgens and right guard Isaac Seumalo, quickly forcing Hurts off his spot and into scramble mode.

OLD FRIEND

Undrafted rookie cornerback Josh Blackwell was waived Tuesday in the roster cut to 80 but was back on the practice field Thursday, taking the roster spot that was opened when Howie Roseman flipped defensive back Ugo Amadi to Tennessee.

Blackwell even made some plays, including a PBU.

STAPLES?

Some of the staples the Eagles seem to be working on in close quarters are the time-tested spring-right option and the Andy Reid trademarked shuffle pass.

OVERHANG BLUES

There are plenty of defenses around the NFL using the 5-2 overhang look and Hurts may be a bit of a cheat code for that. On one occasion with Haason Reddick rushing and Josh Sweat dropping off into coverage on the other side, the QB recognized what was going on and simply ran up Sweat's turned back as sort of a pseudo blocker.

