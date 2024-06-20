Three Eagles ‘Bubble Players’ Who Could Surprise This Summer
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have gotten a lot of love for the talent assembled by GM Howie Roseman this offseason with many national outlets ranking Philadelphia near the top of the NFL.
Peel back the onion from the stars and the Eagles will need some perceived bubble players to step up and fill clearly defined roles.
Here are three under-the-radar options you should be keeping an eye on once training camp starts on July 23:
DB Mekhi Garner - Garner, 24, impressed last season as an undrafted cornerback out of LSU and nearly made the initial 53-man roster with a strong summer.
He spent the entire season on the practice squad and was elevated for the maximum three regular-season games and the playoff loss to Tampa Bay. Along the way, Garner (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) started cross-training at safety and the depth added to the CB room this offseason has made that move permanent.
Vic Fangio defenses demand good coverage options at safety and many back-end defenders the Eagles defensive coordinator has used over the years have had CB backgrounds.
With the potential need for a backup safety behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown, Garner might break through this year, especially if veteran Avonte Maddox locks down the slot cornerback job.
DT P.J. Mustipher - Part of Fangio’s defensive philosophy includes the ability to toggle between multiple fronts. Think of the gap-and-a-half 50-front (five-man) as the run-stuffing group and the 40 looks (four-man) more of the pass-rushing group.
The former demands a competent nose/shade technique DT, something ably handled by the 336-pound Jordan Davis.
Ostensibly, Davis’ backup will be fourth-year pro Marlon Tuipulotu, and the Eagles like the Southern California product more than most realize but at 307 pounds, Tuipulotu is better equipped for 4i technique work rather than trying to tie up two blockers.
That means if Davis misses extended time, you’re likely to see fewer 50 fronts unless Mustipher, 25, a bigger body than Marlon T at 320 pounds, can prove he belongs in the mix as a capable backup in a pinch for what Davis provides.
IOL Max Scharping - A late addition the Eagles signed on June 3, Scharping’s presence indicates Philadelphia isn’t entirely comfortable with the depth on the interior of the offensive line.
A six-year veteran who has started 38 NFL games, Scharping, 27, can handle all three interior O-Line positions and sure seems like the safety net if Matt Hennessy’s injury issues crop up or Day 3 draft picks Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon need more developmental work.