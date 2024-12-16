Uncomfortable Conversations Unlock Eagles Passing Game Success
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles put an emphasis on the passing game this week, with what receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith termed “some uncomfortable conversations.” Jalen Hurts didn’t want to get into what those conversations were about, but whatever was said worked. Boy, did it ever.
Hurts throw for 290 yards and his top two receivers – Smith and A.J. Brown - were targeted a combined 23 times and both went over 100 yards receiving in the Eagles’ 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
In the process, the Eagles showed their fans, the local media, the national pundits, and the locker room that they can win without Saquon Barkley running amok.
Brown touched on the conversations a bit.
“It’s very uncomfortable,” he said. “First of all, I didn’t call anybody out (publicly). Behind closed doors, we talked about it. We called each other out. It was very uncomfortable because we don’t want to feel like we’re getting attacked. We’re trying to get on the same page because we want to win.”
The Eagles have won a franchise-record 10 in a row and are now 12-2, the same record as the Detroit Lions, who lost on Sunday as they jockey for the No. 1 seed.
“We just want to be multiple and make sure all our tools are sharp when we need them,” said Hurts. “You may not need every tool in the toolbox but just to know it’s in good situation, that doesn’t hurt.”
More importantly, the Eagles proved to the teams left on their schedule – the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants – and to whoever they play in the payoffs that this isn’t a one-man show.
“The approach was a little different this week, and the grass will be green when you water it.,” said Hurts. “We decided to water it. You kind of saw the fruits of our labor in that. Obviously, we’ve been watering the running the game a good bit, and it’s kind of natural to put an emphasis on one thing and kind of take an emphasis off another and that’s what you guys have seen. We want to continue to be well-rounded, push to be well-rounded, and water all areas of our yard.”
Something about this team and fertilizing and watering. It was a theme Nick Sirianni talked about years ago when he was sitting at 2-5 in his first season as the head coach.
Now, it’s Hurts’ turn. The QB, who threw 32 times and completed 25 of those throws, had two touchdown passes in the first half and added a rushing score in the second half to put his total TDs this season at 32. He had 35 total scores in his MVP runner-up season two years ago.
He did it playing with a broken finger on his left, non-throwing hand, an injury he confirmed after the game.
“I’ve known it’s at the stage it’s at all week and I don’t really want to put too much more into it,” he said. “I can say I don’t think it got any worse (Sunday). If it’s shattered, it’s shattered. It is what it is.”
Brown, who was targeted 11 times and caught eight passes for 110 yards, scored the first touchdown, latching on to a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 to play in the first quarter. He then did a little celebration dance with Hurts.
“That was our moment to tell everybody to shut up,” said Brown. “Honestly. We know what we’re capable of, and last week wasn’t our standard. So we spoke up about it. It was crazy. Everyone in the locker room said the same thing, but I kind of got crucified. But it’s cool.”
Smith finished with 11 catches on 12 targets for 109 yards and 2-yard touchdown catch.
It was a crazy week for a team having to put out a fire that had to do with Brown calling out an anemic passing game and Brandon Graham insinuating the friendship between Hurts and Brown was strained.
Well, that talk can be put to bed.
“That was a helluva game by 1, 11, and 6,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata, “so it ended up being the Jalen Hurts, A.J Brown, and Smitty show, so that was pretty cool.”
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Directs Stellar Passing Attack To Roll Steelers For 10th Straight Win