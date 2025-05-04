Undersized Eagles Cornerback Feels Like "Biggest Player" On Field
PHILADELPHIA – The consensus seems to be that Kelee Ringo was the biggest winner from the Eagles’ draft, because they didn’t take a cornerback until the fifth round. By then, 144 players had already been taken.
Ringo and veteran free-agent signing Adoree Jackson are expected to compete for the starting spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell after Darius Slay left in free agency for the quarterback-less Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe Eli Ricks surprises and rises to the challenge.
The Eagles must trust Ringo, the 6-2, 207-pounder and fourth-round draft pick from the 2023 draft. Or the soon-to-be 30-year-old Jackson. Because the player they drafted in the fifth round, Mac McWilliams, is probably better-suited for the slot position than the outside. Cooper DeJean is the slot corner, though.
“I feel like I’ll be playing the nickel a little but whatever the needs I’m here for it,” said McWilliams, who has already signed his rookie contract.
He said he lined up on the outside during the team’s first walkthrough at rookie minicamp on Friday. He’s listed as 5-10, 190 pounds, so length isn’t a strength.
“I don’t really think about it,” he said when asked about his size. “I go out there with the same mindset (that) I’m the biggest out there. That’s how I feel. Just having that mindset, I really feel like technique helps a lot.
“Since I was little, I’ve always been the littlest guy, so just having the right mindset and taking everything for what it is. All my life I knew I’d be undersized, I knew I wasn’t going to grow as much as I wanted to, so always having that dawg in me, and always thinking high, never thinking too low.”
His style of play has been described as tenacious, and he put together some solid tape against Travis Hunter and Tet McMillan, two top 10 picks in this past draft. McMilliams was asked about those games, and you get the sense that he doesn’t lack for confidence.
“I think I did great,” he said. “I don’t back down from nobody.”
More NFL: Peeking Into My Eagles Crystal Ball: An Edge Rusher And A Surprise At Right Guard?