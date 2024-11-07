Veteran And Rookies Give Their Takes On Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry
Not since their Super Bowl championship season have the Eagles won a game in Dallas. They smoked the Cowboys, 37-9, in 2017.
Since then, they have lost six straight and only two were by one score. The margin of defeat has averaged 16.5 points, with three losses by 20 points.
For players such as Brandon Graham, this will likely be his final shot to claim a win in Jerry Jones’ stadium that has a feel like the fictional, post-apocalyptic country of Panem from the Hunger Games trilogy. Graham is 4-8 in Dallas in his 15-year career.
“Them ’Boys always got a good line, always gonna play us hard, the defense flies around, and they always seem faster in Dallas,” said Graham. “We have to make sure we go out there and bring our intensity to the game and make sure we keep it all the way throughout the game.”
On the other side of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry spectrum are the two rookie draft picks who have helped transform a defense that is now ranked third overall in the NFL – Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The two rooks got a little look at the intensity of these NFC East rivalry games when they played the New York Giants in the Meadowlands on Oct. 20.
“Definitely felt it in the atmosphere with the fans, a lot of screaming and heckling at us which is good,” said DeJean, who has made 16 tackles, a half-sack, and defended three passes in his four starts in the slot. “Those games mean a lot more just because we play them twice a year and they’re in your division. I’m looking forward to many more.”
DeJean said his rivals at the University of Iowa were usually the in-state one against Iowa State or a border rival such as Nebraska.
Mitchell, who figures to be tested at various points in the game by one of the best receivers in the game in CeeDee Lamb, is taking the same approach he usually does before a big game – rivalry or not.
“It’ll be exciting, but I just look at everything like a regular game, just keep the same energy, same preparation, but we know it’s a big-time game,” said Mitchell, who said Toledo’s biggest rivalry game was Bowling Green. “These (division) games count as two, so we’re going to prepare and lock in.”
The veteran Graham said he doesn’t try to explain the intensity that ticks up against the division rivals that play twice a year. He just let’s them experience it.
“It hits for everybody differently,” he said. “Some people don’t have skin in the game like we got skin for years of playing them, but after that game they’re definitely gonna wanna play them again. I feel like with us playing them twice, you have to play them and beat them in order to win the division. Then you have to make sure you get a win in Jerry’s World.”
Graham’s last shot, barring him changing his mind and not retiring at the end of the season, is now.
“It’s always good to get a win down there, so I’m hoping that’s the case this week, making sure we go out, put the best work in that we can, and then when we go down there it’ll be about execution,” he said. “Really, I just want to get a win. That’s it.”
