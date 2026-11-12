3 Eagles Coaches' Jobs Should Be in Jeopardy During the Bye Week

Bye weeks are a time for NFL players and coaches to rest and prepare for the second half of the season. For the Eagles, it'll be a time for reevaluation, too. A disastrous seven-game losing streak has Philadelphia sitting at the bottom of the NFC East. Glaring problems remain on both sides of the ball.

The front office can only change the roster so much midway through a season. That move came in the form of trading Jordan Davis to the Jaguars. Bigger changes can be made in the coaching staff. That could be as simple as shifting responsibilities or as impactful as firing someone.

Here's a look at three Eagles coaches whose jobs should be in jeopardy during the bye week.

1. Offensive line coach Chris Kuper

Moving on from veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has proven to be more difficult than the Eagles expected. Philadelphia's hire of Chris Kuper wasn't considered a big splash. He took on the same role in Minnesota last season, when the Vikings allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL (60).

Philadelphia is suffering from similar issues, allowing the third-most sacks in the league (30). The Eagles entered Week 9 with the highest percentage of pass plays with unblocked pressure (18.2%). That was before New York's Arvell Reese had a free run to blast quarterback Joe Milton.

The issues go beyond pass blocking. The Eagles rank 27th in both rushing yards per carry (3.7) and rushing yards per game (88.6). This is a team that cruised to a Super Bowl title just two years ago with a historic ground game. Nowadays, Saquon Barkley is lucky to tally a few yards before being leveled.

It's fair to point out that Lane Johnson's retirement, Landon Dickerson's injuries, and Cam Jurgens' trade to Baltimore have made Kuper's job tough. The results on the field go beyond excuses, though. Improvements need to be made, and it has become clear that they won't be with Kuper at the helm.

2. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay

Special teams should be a part of football that provides a team with an advantage, or at least keeps them in the fight. Instead, the Eagles have been getting undone by their special teams unit on a weekly basis. That includes poor kick/punt coverage, missed field goals, and costly penalties.

There's at least one setback to point out in every game. As of late, a false start penalty turned Jake Elliott's 36-yard field goal make into a 41-yard field goal miss in Week 8. A bad snap from Rocco Underwood forced punter Braden Mann into a rugby-style boot that went -2 yards in Week 9.

Mistakes happen, but constant mistakes show that there's a lack of adjustment. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay has been with the Eagles since 2021. It would make sense to give him a longer leash if Philly were winning games. It isn't. A new voice is needed in special teams meetings.

3. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion

The hype surrounding offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was real during training camp. The 34-year-old former NFL quarterback was expected to bring a fresh, modern offensive scheme to a team that desperately needed one. However, the offense has looked far from fresh through nine weeks.

The Eagles have averaged 260.2 yards and 16.4 points per game, which are bottom-three marks in the NFL. They also check in below Philly's 2025 marks (311.0 & 22.1). While it's easy to blame injuries, the offense performed poorly even when the roster was fully healthy. It's been a season-long disaster.

Now, firing Mannion would be a much more substantial move than firing either Kuper or Clay. A first-time play-caller should be given the chance to work out the kinks. With that said, the Eagles need to shake up the game plan. Tailoring the system to their personnel would be a good place to start.

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