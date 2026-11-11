3 Eagles Who Will Likely Be Gone in the Offseason Despite Surviving Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror, and outside of the surprising trade of star defensive lineman Jordan Davis, it was a relatively quiet deadline for the Eagles.

The Eagles held on to several players who were predicted to be traded away, but that doesn't necessarily mean that those guys are part of the long-term plan in Philly.

Here's a look at three Eagles players who will likely still be gone over the offseason, despite surviving the trade deadline.

1. Tanner McKee, QB

The Eagles benching Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton after three starts this season tells you everything you really need to know about how the organization views McKee at this point in time. If they viewed McKee as a long-term piece, they would have prioritized his development and allowed him to continue to play in Jalen Hurts' absence, even through some struggles.

Instead, they handed the offense over to a guy who had been on the roster for less than a month.

The Eagles' decision to turn the ball over to Joe Milton was likely the final nail in the coffin for Tanner McKee's time in Philadelphia. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should have been obvious that the Eagles were down on McKee when he entered the season as the third QB on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton, but his benching has made things crystal clear. McKee will be a free agent over the offseason, and we shouldn't expect to see him back in Philadelphia next season.

2. Hollywood Brown, WR

It came as a surprise to many, likely including Brown himself, that the veteran pass-catcher wasn't traded prior to the deadline, but he wasn't, which means he'll finish out the campaign as a member of the Eagles.

Perhaps Brown will be more of a factor for Philly over the final eight games than he was during the first nine, when he tallied just five receptions for 53 yards. Either way, it seems like the writing is already on the wall when it comes to his future in Philly.

There will be a lot of moving parts for the Eagles over the offseason, and bringing back an aging receiver who has had little impact probably won't be a priority for general manager Howie Roseman and company.

3. Arnold Ebiketie, LB

Well, this is awkward.

The Eagles agreed to trade linebacker Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals prior to the trade deadline, only for the Bengals to back out of the deal after learning that they might lose a compensatory pick as a result.

Bengals are expected to back out of the trade for Arnold Ebiketie. The Bengals would have lost a third-round compensatory pick that they were receiving for Trey Hendrickson signing with Baltimore. Now this trade is expected to fall through. https://t.co/1Enn5jLpDD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

So, Ebiketie will remain in Philly for the rest of the season, but the fact that the team tried to flip him for a sixth-round pick is pretty indicative of his future with the franchise.

The Eagles couldn't recoup any value for Ebiketie, but it still seems exceedingly unlikely that they'll bring him back over the offseason. He's as good as gone.

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