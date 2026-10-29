One Eagle Is an Even Bigger Trade Candidate After Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons

As the action heats up before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, a lot of eyes are on Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. After years of being perennial Super Bowl contenders, the Eagles enter Week 8 with a pitiful 2-5 record. Although it isn't impossible to squeak into the playoffs to make another title run, there's also a decent chance that Roseman & Co. decide to sell off some pieces in favor of future draft capital—opportunities to retool don't happen all the time, after all.

If Roseman is on the fence about selling certain players, he might want to make a decision now that the action is reaching a fever pitch. The Titans joined their AFC South rival Colts as sellers this fall, sending star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Bears on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Full trade terms, per sources:



🏈Bears receive:

Jeffrey Simmons and a 2028 5th-round pick



🏈Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

The Bears also receive a 2028 fifth-round pick in the deal, while the Titans get first-rounders in the next two drafts, as well as a 2027 fourth-round selection.

Watching all that draft capital enter Tennessee's pocket should have Philadelphia's interest. Along with the 49ers acquiring DeForest Buckner from the Colts, it's clear that the trade market for defensive tackles is heating up and might only get hotter over the next few weeks.

Fortunately, the Eagles have someone who can help them capitalize on the action.

Moro Ojomo is an even bigger Eagles trade candidate after Jeffery Simmons blockbuster

Moro Ojomo certainly doesn't have Simmons's accolades, stats or experience, but that doesn't mean that the Eagles shouldn't see what they can get in a trade for the former 2023 seventh-rounder.

After all, Ojomo is facing uncertainty as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract. Sure, the Eagles could offer him a short 'prove-it' deal to extend the experiment, but everything that's happened so far this season indicates that the former Texas Longhorn could benefit from a fresh start.

Ojomo only has six tackles through seven games, missing 21.7% of his attempts en route to a career-worst 27.9 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus. His pressures per game have dropped to 2.3 from 3.2 last year, and that's without mentioning that he still doesn't have a sack.

For comparison, Ojomo recorded his fourth sack in Week 8 against the Giants last season.

A potential trade could give Moro Ojomo a much-deserved fresh start while adding more draft capital to the Eagles' disposal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But even though the current campaign hasn't unfolded as planned, exploring a potential trade is still worth the Eagles' attention.

Names like Simmons and Buckner coming off the board mean DT-hungry teams will have no choice but to consider a rental like Ojomo if they want to fix their D-line's interior. Perhaps a change of scenery can help him get back to the player who broke out in 2025 to the tune of 17 solo tackles, six sacks, 54 pressures and a broken-up pass in 17 games (nine starts). He also recorded two solo tackles in one playoff game, possessing the January experience NFL head coaches love to see, especially at only 25 years old.

It's not unrealistic to think that the Eagles could acquire a Day 3 pick based on Ojomo's resume and what a potential turnaround could look like. Something like a 2027 sixth-rounder makes sense, potentially including a condition that improves it to a fourth- or fifth-round selection depending on Ojomo's production and playing time.

The Eagles will face the Commanders and Giants before the trade deadline, giving Ojomo multiple chances to shape his future. Strong performances will only increase his trade value, and if the Eagles have no plans to bring him back in the winter, it's better to rip the bandage off and start fresh now.

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