3 Biggest Eagles Priorities for Howie Roseman Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline represents a chance to switch things up. That could mean contenders addressing weaknesses by acquiring stars, or last-place squads shipping off trade chips to improve in the future. The Eagles find themselves somewhere in between with a disappointing 2-5 record.

Philadelphia General Manager Howie Roseman will face a few tough decisions. A five-game losing streak, compounded by quarterback Jalen Hurts's season-ending injury, leaves the Eagles' playoff hopes dwindling. A divisional loss to Washington in Week 8 could cement the team as a seller.

However, that doesn't mean that there should be a complete fire sale. Roseman has shown that he can quickly retool the roster to compete in the NFC East year in and year out. Here's a look at what his three biggest priorities should be ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

1. Capitalize on buyers' needs

There's no way around it. The Eagles have veterans on expiring deals who could net them draft capital at the deadline. Cornerback Riq Woolen has been up and down in coverage, wide receiver Marquise Brown has barely seen the field, and tight end Dallas Goedert is 31 years old.

TE Dallas Goedert is one of the veterans whom the Eagles should consider floating in trade talks before the deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These aren't pros that Roseman can sell high on from a performance perspective. Instead, his biggest priority should be capitalizing on contenders' needs, similar to the Cam Jurgens trade. Baltimore was in desperate need of a center, so Roseman netted a second-round pick and a late-round pick swap.

It could be as simple as shopping Brown to an offense in need of a vertical threat or Woolen to a defense lacking depth in the secondary. Roseman has developed his reputation as a cunning negotiator for a reason. He needs to be the one making calls, not the one waiting for them to come in.

2. Keep Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia

Saquon Barkley is perhaps the Eagles' biggest trade chip. The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his last four campaigns and remains elite at making defenders miss. A nagging hamstring issue and a recent back injury have limited Barkley's impact this season, though.

Now is not the time for Roseman to drop the hammer with a Barkley trade. He's banged up and approaching 30 years old. It would be surprising to see contenders blow Howie's socks off with an offer when ball-carriers like Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee's Tony Pollard are available.

This is something that goes beyond trade value. The Eagles would absorb a 2027 dead cap hit of $26 million if Barkley is dealt. There's no one waiting in the wings, either, as Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley remain on injured reserve. Barkley is a locker-room leader and remains crucial to Philly's success.

"I'm going to sound like a broken record, but I really have bought into the mindset you just gotta keep believing in the process, keep working and keep going." Saquon Barkley after loss to Dallas

3. Target players flying under the radar

It would be short-sighted for Roseman to trade away a few veterans and call it a day. The Eagles have clear needs to address for both 2026 and beyond. Philadelphia ranks 31st in sacks per game (1.1), 27th in rushing yards per game (87.7) and 26th in opponent passing yards per game (239.9).

Philadelphia cannot afford to give away high-end draft picks to put a band-aid on a beat-up roster. Targeting under-the-radar players hidden on depth charts or stuck in unfavorable spots is the way to go. Sometimes the moves that don't cause an uproar across the NFL end up being the most impactful.

It's important to note that the Eagles aren't out of the NFC East race yet. Wins over the Commanders and Giants would put them at 4-5 heading into their bye week. Adding depth behind Barkley in the backfield or another young pass rusher on an injured defensive line could provide a crucial boost.

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