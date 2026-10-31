3 Realistic Dallas Goedert Trade Destinations as Eagles Deadline Buzz Picks Up

The Eagles have had an impressive run of homegrown tight end talent. Brent Celek's toughness stood out through 11 seasons in Philadelphia. Zach Ertz's receiving skills helped the franchise hoist its first Lombardi Trophy. Dallas Goedert's versatility has been a pillar of the offense for over eight years.

The party can't last forever, though. Ertz was traded to the Cardinals prior to the 2021 NFL trade deadline, which allowed Goedert to take on a bigger role moving forward. Could a similar move be made in 2026? Goedert is playing on a one-year deal, and rookie Eli Stowers is waiting in the wings.

The Eagles sport a disappointing 2-5 record and are expected to be at least mild sellers at the upcoming trade deadline on Nov. 10. SI's Albert Breer noted Goedert "could be had," alongside other Philadelphia contract-year pros. Here's a look at three realistic trade destinations for Goedert.

1. Denver Broncos

Broncos' tight ends have tallied 186 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions through seven games. That yardage total trails just the woeful Tennessee Titans for the lowest in the NFL. The trio of Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins is not making an impact in the passing attack.

Goedert has posted 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches in five games in 2026. The 31-year-old has logged more than 500 receiving yards in six of his last seven seasons. Elite body control and an ability to rack up yards after the catch serve as the foundation of Goedert's receiving skills.

Goedert with his second TD of the night 👏



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ytYh8raEz6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

Quarterback Bo Nix could use another reliable target. He is averaging 181.6 passing yards per game, which is nowhere near his 231.2 average last season. Denver is projected to have multiple fourth-round picks in 2027. Offering one to the Eagles could sway Philly general manager Howie Roseman.

2. Chicago Bears

The Bears have emerged as a tight end trade destination, but it's not because of Colston Loveland's underwhelming performances. Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. Kmet had played 62% of the offensive snaps, as head coach Ben Johnson regularly utilizes two-tight-end sets.

Kmet's injury leaves Sam Roush as the only healthy tight end behind Loveland. The rookie out of Stanford has been playing over a dozen offensive snaps a game as a run-blocker. It'd be a lot to ask of him to take over Kmet's receiving role. That's where someone like Goedert would come in handy.

Goedert has the pace to run vertical routes and the quickness to run in-breaking routes. That's in addition to his physicality as a run-blocker. Johnson can use that flexibility to his advantage. Chicago has already been aggressive, acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Goedert could be next.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki has been a red-zone monster in 2026, scoring a touchdown in five of six games. However, the depth behind him took a hit after Week 7. Erick All Jr. tore his ACL and joined Tanner Hudson on injured reserve. The Bengals suddenly find themselves in the TE market.

Goedert set an Eagles franchise record with 11 touchdowns in 2025. Those scores were highlighted by shovel passes, quick-flip tosses, and crisp short routes. Lining him up alongside Geiscki near the end zone would leave defenses with no easy matchups against an offense stacked with elite talent.

Acquiring Goedert would be a larger move than his expected price of a late-round pick suggests. The Super Bowl champ boasts PFF's second-highest overall grade among 30 qualified tight ends (80.0) in 2026. It'd be an all-in move that shows Cincinnati trusts quarterback Joe Burrow to lead a deep run.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.