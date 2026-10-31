3 Potential Riq Woolen Trade Partners Could Be on Eagles' Radar in Coming Days

Heading into the 2026 NFL trade deadline, there are plenty of hopeful contenders across the league's landscape that could use an athletic cornerback with championship experience. As a result, Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen could be a hot commodity.

"Contract-year players like Hollywood Brown, Tariq Woolen and Dallas Goedert could be had," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported about potential deadline trades on Friday.

When the Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year deal over the offseason, they expected to be in the contender conversation themselves, but things haven't quite worked out that way this season for Philadelphia. As a result, the team could be willing to part with Woolen and other veterans who likely don't have a long-term future in Philly for the right price.

Here's a look at three potential trade partners for Woolen that could pop up on the Eagles' radar leading up to the deadline.

1. Steelers

The Steelers traded away cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys last month, and they're in the market for a replacement heading into the trade deadline. Perhaps they can work out a deal with the Eagles for Woolen.

As a contending team, the Steelers are likely looking for a player with championship and playoff experience who could slide seamlessly into the secondary. Woolen fits the bill there, as he was a member of the defensive unit that helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Woolen could fit in nicely with the Steelers, and since he's on a one-year deal, trading for him wouldn't require a long-term commitment from Pittsburgh's front office.

2. Lions

The Detroit Lions were interested in trading for Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh before he was ultimately shipped to Dallas at the end of September. Head coach Dan Campbell admitted as much.

"[General manager] Brad [Holmes] was—he’s been on it for a while," Campbell said of a potential Porter Jr. trade. "And it was—that’s been ongoing, and everything's got to align right and the Cowboys did what they wanted to do. But we were very much in on it."

While the Lions didn't land Porter Jr., they're presumably still in the market for a cornerback to strengthen the secondary. In fact, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, cornerback is Detroit's most pressing need heading into the deadline. So, perhaps the Lions will call the Eagles about Woolen, who probably has a higher ceiling than some of the other options on their roster.

3. Ravens

Like their AFC North rival in Pittsburgh, the Ravens could also be in the market for a cornerback heading into the trade deadline. The Ravens fancy themselves as a Super Bowl contender, but the secondary has been an issue for the team, and Woolen could provide them with some size and experience at the CB spot.

The Eagles don't play the Ravens this season, and Baltimore is in the opposite conference, so they wouldn't have to worry about playing against Woolen after trading him this season, unless both the Eagles and Ravens made it all the way to the Super Bowl, which seems exceedingly unlikely at this point in time.

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