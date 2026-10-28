Steelers Looking for Second Position at Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't just looking for wide receiver help ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are also looking into the idea of adding a cornerback over the next two weeks or so.

Pittsburgh has a hole at the position after trading Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, and with 18 total picks over the next two NFL Drafts, it has the necessary assets to make a move if it so chooses.

Current State of Steelers' CB Room

With Porter Jr. out of the door, Jamel Dean has stepped into the No. 1 cornerback role for the Steelers.

He missed the team's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury, though he returned against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during Week 6 and was fantastic en route to a comeback victory for Pittsburgh.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette have taken on the brunt of the workload on the boundary, though the latter has logged just 14 combined defensive snaps over the past two games.

Samuel Jr. has been up and down and shown at times that he can handle the No. 2 corner duties for the Steelers, but he's not overly dependable.

Jalen Ramsey's done a pretty solid job in the slot, and Brandin Echols, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith are all veteran depth options on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster who rarely, if ever, see the field on defense.

Given some of the secondary's shortcomings and the lack of another proven starter at cornerback on the boundary, it's no surprise the Steelers are considering the idea of acquiring one while sitting at 5-2.

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Could Pittsburgh Target?

Arguably the top cornerback on the trade market is Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a pure rental after signing a one-year deal worth $12 million in the offseason who has largely been quite good for a struggling Eagles team, Woolen is going to command a strong market.

He makes sense for the Steelers as a potential partner for Dean on the outside, and it certainly doesn't hurt that he played a big role for the Seattle Seahawks en route to a Super Bowl title last season.

Among the other names who could pique Pittsburgh's interest include Donte Jackson (Los Angeles Chargers), who played for the Steelers in 2024, and Alontae Taylor (Tennessee Titans), who has fallen out of favor quickly despite inking a three-year, $58 million deal with the team this past offseason as a free agent.