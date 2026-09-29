4 Eagles Overreactions to Week 3: Changes at Quarterback, Guard, Safety, and Linebacker

There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed on the Philadelphia Eagles right now.

Is this a bad team? Of course not. They had a bad week against the Chicago Bears, but there are some concerns with this roster.

The strength of this Eagles team has not performed up to the standard of their potential, and it's masking the glaring weaknesses of this team. Outside The Jefferson Health Training Complex, changes are being demanded. Inside the practice facility, changes are being considered.

Those changes may not be this week, but they are certainly being talked about at some positions after three weeks. Let's overreact to potential changes on the depth chart -- and which ones could stick.

Which changes are overreactions and which are reality?

Cam Jurgens should be benched for Willie Lampkin

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jurgens has not been good at left guard through two games. The truth of the matter -- he's not a left guard. In 74 pass-blocking snaps since moving to left guard, Jurgens has allowed a sack and five pressures -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 6.8%.

The beat rate -- which includes the defender beating a blocker but not getting pressure -- is 8.1%. No matter how it's sliced, Jurgens has been bad as a left guard.

The Eagles created a bigger problem making Jurgens a left guard and moving Drew Kendall to center. Kendall has improved at center, but the moves haven't worked overall. The entire left sid eof the offensiev line has been affected, although the unit was better in the first half of Week 3.

Perhaps the Eagles would be better off trying out Lampkin at guard, but they're not at that stage yet. They have to give Jurgens more time at left guard, but never should have moved him from center in the first place.

The Eagles would have been better off going with Kendall at left guard . He would have been fine there.

Marcus Epps needs to be benched at safety

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Epps has bene abysmal in two out of the three games. The Eagles just needed Epps to be competant to hold down the starting safety spot, but five missed tackles and allowing three completions for 57 yards (118.8 rating) proves he can't start for this team much longer.

Amaizng how a general manager as proactive as Howie Roseman just went into the season with Epps as his starting safety. Andrew Mukuba hasn't been much better either, as the safety position is a liability.

Changes have to be made at safety, starting with Epps. Michael carter may get the firts crack, but the Eagles are training Kenny Moore -- a slot cornerback -- to play safety.

The Eagles are 31st in spending at safety in the NFL. They'll be looking for a safety at the trade deadline.

Jihaad Campbell should be benched for Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Campbell hasn't been getting off to the start the Eagles envisioned, mainly due to the lack of the pass rush that has exposed him in zone coverage. The 2025 first-round pick has made plays in three games (sack and forced fumble), but opposing quarterbacks are also 9-of-11 for 116 yards with a TD targeting Campbell as the primary defender -- a 140.9 rating.

The coverage issues are a liability, but the Eagles aren't going to bench Campbell so soon. Not even if Trotter is good enough to start, or play more snaps at minimum. Just like Makai Lemon on offense, the Eagles aren't going to give up on a first-round pick in his first season as a starter -- let alone three games in.

Campbell's athleticism shows up on tape, and the Eagles coaching staff has to put him in position to make plays and hone in his talent. Campbell would be better as an off-ball linebacker if the Eagles pass rush could consistently get to the quarterback.

Andy Dalton needs to be removed as the QB2

Overreaction or reality: Reality

All it took was one pass for the Eagles to show they botched the QB2 situation. They hid the No. 2 quarterback as long as they could because they knew they didn't have one.

Dalton threw a horrible pass in the end zone that wa sintended for Dontayvion Wicks, one that should have sailed out of the end zone or not even thrown at all. Fair to blame the coaching staff for having Dalton throw, but that's on the player for making such a poor decision with the football. Dalton is a 16-year veteran and has to know better. That's why he was the backup right?

The four quarterback thing is just wasting a roster spot at this point. The Eagles should just have Tanner McKee as the QB2 for this year and figure out what to do with Dalton going forward.

That throw as a stark reminder of how inconsistent Dalton was in camp. Dalton can't throw another pass for this team.

Put McKee as the QB2. He can do the same things Dalton can, even if he struggles getting rid of the football on time. Again, Eagles don't have a QB2.

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