Predicting Eagles Starters vs. Bears for NFL Week 3: Some Changes Coming On Defense

Week 3 is going to be a test for the Philadelphia Eagles, regardless on how's playing quarterback for the Chicago Bears. This same Bears team rushed for 281 yards and two scores against the Eagles last season in a 24-15 victory, arguably the most humiliating loss of last season.

Is this a revenge game? Perhaps is Caleb Williams were playing, as the Eagles could have made a statemnet in Week 3. Injuries still happen in the NFL, and the Eagles know they still are going to contain the Bears offense if they are going to go to 3-0.

This is still a good test for the Eagles, especially with some changes coming on the defensive side of the ball. Let's predict the starting lineup and what to expect for Monday's game.

Offense

QB -- Jalen Hurts

RB -- Saquon Barkley

WR -- DeVonta Smith

WR -- Dontayvion Wicks

WR -- Makai Lemon

TE -- Zack Ertz

LT -- Jordan Mailata

LG -- Cam Jurgens

C -- Drew Kendall

RG -- Tyler Steen

RT -- Lane Johnson

Ertz is the TE1

The Eagles need Zach Ertz to be a competent tight end, which he's been for the duration of his career. They don't need prime Ertz like he was in the late 2010s with the Eagles, or even the version of Ertz that was with the Eagles from 2013 to 2021.

This offense just needs someone to catch the football and get open across the middle of the field. There still is expected to be a lot of "11 personnel," but the Eagles could run some "12 personnel" with Ertz in the fold.

If Ertz can catch passes and get the terminology down quick, he'll be fine. That's all the Eagles need.

Will Makai Lemon have role reduced?

If the Eagles are going to run "11 personnel" a lot, probably not. There will still be opportunities for Darius Cooper to get more snaps and targets, even though Cooper is a better option than Lemon right now.

Hard to envision the Eagles actually reducing Lemon's role significantly, but they have to wonder if the failed plays and lack of targets are affecting his confidence. The Eagle sdo have to weigh in Lemon's long-term future, even if he can't contribute right now.

That's where having a player like Cooper -- and Elijah Moore if he's active this week -- helps.

No changes at left guard

Cam Jurgens is going to be the left guard and Drew Kendall the center. The Eagles made their decision on the offensive line and now they have to see it through.

Let's see how Jurgens fares in his second game at left guard. He should be better than he was last week, and the left side of the line should look better.

If not? The Eagles will have a problem on their hands.

Defense

DE -- Jalyx Hunt

DT -- Jalen Carter

DT -- Jordan Davis

DE -- Jonathan Greenard

LB -- Zack Baun

LB -- Jihaad Campbell

CB -- Quinyon Mitchell

CB -- Tariq Woolen

Slot CB -- Cooper DeJean

S -- Andrew Mukuba

S -- Marcus Epps

Will Jonathan Greenard play?

Greenard was a full participant in Saturday's final practice, the first time he was a full participant since injuring his pectoral muscle over the summer. That's a good sign Greenard is back for Monday night, even though he's questionable.

Even with Greenard on the field, he'll be on a pitch count. Based on his status, Greenard would start -- and he likes to play on the right side. That leaves the left side open for Smith, but there will be a balance of Smith, Greenard, and Hunt throughout the afternoon.

We'll see how efficient Greenard is on Monday, but him being on the field for the Eagle sis a good sign.

More Michael Carter?

Marcus Epps struggled last week, particularly with his tackling. That forced the Eagles to consider other alternatives, even though Epps is expected to start again this week.

Vic Fangio mentioned the possibility of Carter getting more snaps, which could be for Epps on a few series. The Eagles also signed Kenny Moore to compete for a spot at safety and add depth in the slot, but it would be surprising if Moore was elevated this week.

This is a big week for Epps, who needs a bounce back game.

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