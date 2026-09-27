Predicting Eagles Starters vs. Bears for NFL Week 3: Some Changes Coming On Defense
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Week 3 is going to be a test for the Philadelphia Eagles, regardless on how's playing quarterback for the Chicago Bears. This same Bears team rushed for 281 yards and two scores against the Eagles last season in a 24-15 victory, arguably the most humiliating loss of last season.
Is this a revenge game? Perhaps is Caleb Williams were playing, as the Eagles could have made a statemnet in Week 3. Injuries still happen in the NFL, and the Eagles know they still are going to contain the Bears offense if they are going to go to 3-0.
This is still a good test for the Eagles, especially with some changes coming on the defensive side of the ball. Let's predict the starting lineup and what to expect for Monday's game.
Offense
QB -- Jalen Hurts
RB -- Saquon Barkley
WR -- DeVonta Smith
WR -- Dontayvion Wicks
WR -- Makai Lemon
TE -- Zack Ertz
LT -- Jordan Mailata
LG -- Cam Jurgens
C -- Drew Kendall
RG -- Tyler Steen
RT -- Lane Johnson
Ertz is the TE1
The Eagles need Zach Ertz to be a competent tight end, which he's been for the duration of his career. They don't need prime Ertz like he was in the late 2010s with the Eagles, or even the version of Ertz that was with the Eagles from 2013 to 2021.
This offense just needs someone to catch the football and get open across the middle of the field. There still is expected to be a lot of "11 personnel," but the Eagles could run some "12 personnel" with Ertz in the fold.
If Ertz can catch passes and get the terminology down quick, he'll be fine. That's all the Eagles need.
Will Makai Lemon have role reduced?
If the Eagles are going to run "11 personnel" a lot, probably not. There will still be opportunities for Darius Cooper to get more snaps and targets, even though Cooper is a better option than Lemon right now.
Hard to envision the Eagles actually reducing Lemon's role significantly, but they have to wonder if the failed plays and lack of targets are affecting his confidence. The Eagle sdo have to weigh in Lemon's long-term future, even if he can't contribute right now.
That's where having a player like Cooper -- and Elijah Moore if he's active this week -- helps.
No changes at left guard
Cam Jurgens is going to be the left guard and Drew Kendall the center. The Eagles made their decision on the offensive line and now they have to see it through.
Let's see how Jurgens fares in his second game at left guard. He should be better than he was last week, and the left side of the line should look better.
If not? The Eagles will have a problem on their hands.
Defense
DE -- Jalyx Hunt
DT -- Jalen Carter
DT -- Jordan Davis
DE -- Jonathan Greenard
LB -- Zack Baun
LB -- Jihaad Campbell
CB -- Quinyon Mitchell
CB -- Tariq Woolen
Slot CB -- Cooper DeJean
S -- Andrew Mukuba
S -- Marcus Epps
Will Jonathan Greenard play?
Greenard was a full participant in Saturday's final practice, the first time he was a full participant since injuring his pectoral muscle over the summer. That's a good sign Greenard is back for Monday night, even though he's questionable.
Even with Greenard on the field, he'll be on a pitch count. Based on his status, Greenard would start -- and he likes to play on the right side. That leaves the left side open for Smith, but there will be a balance of Smith, Greenard, and Hunt throughout the afternoon.
We'll see how efficient Greenard is on Monday, but him being on the field for the Eagle sis a good sign.
More Michael Carter?
Marcus Epps struggled last week, particularly with his tackling. That forced the Eagles to consider other alternatives, even though Epps is expected to start again this week.
Vic Fangio mentioned the possibility of Carter getting more snaps, which could be for Epps on a few series. The Eagles also signed Kenny Moore to compete for a spot at safety and add depth in the slot, but it would be surprising if Moore was elevated this week.
This is a big week for Epps, who needs a bounce back game.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL