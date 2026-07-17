4 Free Agents That Would Help The Eagles Before Training Camp Starts

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL headed into the regular season. More than one expert share that opinion.

Even though the Eagles have one of teh top rosters in the league, there are always internal improvements that need to be made. The Eagles don't actually have to wait until training camp to make those moves either.

Better to be proactive than reactive right? The Eagles know the weaknesses and positions where they could use more depth and competition. They can easily get ahead of the situation and sign the top free agents available at those positions -- or find the right fit now.

So which free agents should the Eagles target over the next few weeks? How can they get ahead of the curve?

Here are four free agents that are realistic targets as training camp is set to take shape.

James Daniels | G

Daniels has been mentioned quite a few times this offseason, but he's the ideal flyer for depth at guard.

The Eagles did add depth at the conclusion of minicamp with Michael Jordan, who is in line to be the No. 3 guard based on the depth at the position. Are the Eagles really going to have a competition with Micah Morris, Myles Hinton, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Hollin Pierce?

Wouldn't hurt to bring in another veteran like Daniels. He has played 1,626 snaps at left guard and 3,437 snaps at right guard in his career and also played over 500 snaps at center.

Brandon Graham | DE

Graham is still available and wants the Eagles to make a decision prior to his 17th season -- should there be a 17th season. The longest-tenured Eagles player ever doesn't want to play half a season like last year and wants to be around for training camp.

The Eagles don't have to sign Graham right away, but it wouldn't hurt to come to an agreement before camp. Philadelphia is set at pass rusher, unless the Eagles wanted to move Graham inside to tackle -- or have him as a hybrid player.

A decision on Graham should come soon. This is why they should bring him back.

Donovan Wilson | S

Whether Wilson is a good fit for a Vic Fangio defense is up for debate, but the Eagles could use more veteran depth at the position. Howie Roseman is more likely to acquire a safety, but it doesn't hurt to bring in an experienced starter like Wilson to see if he can win a job.

A starter with the Cowboys over the past four years, Wilson had 101 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 2022 and has recorded 80+ tackles in three of the past four seasons. He has 9.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits over the past four years, being more of a box safety.

Doesn't hurt to give Wilson a shot if the Eagles are uncomfortable with what they have behind Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba. If anything, he will push the rookies trying to make the 53-man roster.

Brandon McManus | K

Still surprising the Eagles didn't bring in competition for Jake Elliott, considering his struggles over the past two years. This could have been due to the long snapping situation, but more likely because of Elliott's contract.

McManus has experience kicking in Philadelphia -- having played for Temple (which also plays it's home games at Lincoln Financial Field. He's 34 and from the Philadelphia area, having played 12 years in the NFL.

There's veteran experience kicking in cold weather tabbed with McManus as well, as he kicked in Mile High Stadium for nine years and Lambeau Field for the last two. Why not just bring him in and give him an opportunity to win a job?

Elliott is the kicker, but it doesn't hurt to bring in camp competition. McManus struggled on field goals last season (80%, 6-for-12 on 40+ yards) but was excellent the season before (95.2%, 6-of-7 from 40+).

See if he has anything left in the tank.