4 Winners & 4 Losers From Eagles' 38-21 Monday Night Football Loss to Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles took some baby steps toward turning around their season, but the fact is, they need to start taking giant steps if they want to extend their playoff streak to six straight seasons.

Sitting at 2-5 after their fifth straight loss, this one, 38-21, to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, they are now three games behind the NFC East Division-leading New York Giants in the loss column.

The last time the Eagles lost five in a row was 2016 in Weeks 11 through 15 when Carson Wentz was a rookie quarterback.

They will play two more games until the trade deadline—next Sunday night in primetime against the Washington Commanders on the road, and the following week at home against the Giants.

The Eagles offense operated better in Tanner McKee’s second straight start of the season, and that was one little step forward. So were third downs. The Eagles converted over 40 percent at 5-for-12 and was 2-for-3 on fourth downs.

Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion had some decent moments calling plays, and the offense managed to score their first touchdowns of the season in the first and third quarters.

The quarterback, however, threw a costly interception with the Eagles moving the ball into Cowboys territory down 10 with 7:47 to play.

Saquon Barkley returned, but his hamstring flared up, then his back acted up, and he played just 10 snaps. They were productive, though. He ran for 62 yards on seven runs (8.9 yards per carry) and had his first touchdown of the season with an 8-yard run in the first.

McKee settled in well enough to complete 23 passes in 35 attempts for 211 yards, a touchdown on a 4-yard strike to rookie Makai Lemon, and a pick. The QB finished with a 79.6 passer rating.

The defense was gashed all night, allowing the Cowboys to pile up 416 yards of offense and to convert 8-of-13 third downs.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Run game

Landon Dickerson was a big boost here. Getting the left guard back after missing the previous five games with a bone bruise was a big benefit. Pierce’s 5-yard touchdown run went through a hole Dickerson helped pave. The Eagles ran for 86 yards on the first half on 13 runs but fizzled a bit in the second half and ended with 109 yards on 21 runs.

Winner: Makai Lemon

The rookie sparked an 84-yard drive that used 9 minutes, 16 seconds, and spanned 17 plays, with a fourth-and-one catch for 15 yards, then made his first career TD catch on the same drive—a 4-yarder on third down that gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead with 5:49 to go in the third quarter. He finished with career highs in catches (7) and yards (67).

Winner: Joe Milton

He has been with the Eagles for just two weeks, but he’s already ascended to the backup job, ahead of rookie Cole Payton, who served as the emergency quarterback. If McKee can’t find a way to win a game these next two weeks, Milton could rise to the starter when the Eagles emerge from their bye week to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 22.

Winner: Jeffrey Lurie

The owner was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at halftime, and it was well-deserved. He has the second-most wins (317) and division titles (12) in the salary cap era that began the same year he bought the team, on May 6, 1994. His induction, however, was marred by another loss for his team.

Loser: Pass-rush

It was invisible once again, even with Jonathan Greenard playing. It entered the game with eight sacks and left with the same number. Dak Prescott had all day to throw the ball and made the Eagles pay, especially on third downs. If you’re looking for an area the Eagles need to address in the first round of the draft, look no further than an edge rusher.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles had just three pressures – two from Arnold Ebiketie and one from Greenard.

Loser: Run defense

Defensive tackles Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo didn’t do much to stop the run. The Cowboys were ranked 30th in the league in running the ball, averaging just 76 yards per game. Against the porous Eagles, they pounded out 204 with Javonte Williams getting a career-high 155 on 25 carries.

Loser: Cooper DeJean

The defensive back has taken a big step back this season, and he was victimized by CeeDee Lamb for a 9-yard TD on third-and-two to give Dallas a 10-7 lead with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. DeJean was also called for a pass interference penalty early in the fourth quarter to ignite another Cowboys drive.

Loser: Riq Woolen

The Eagles would probably be wise to trade him and get whatever they can. The cornerback hasn’t found the rookie year magic he had years ago.

His missed tackles were glaring and so were some of his busted coverages, like on the double move Lamb laid on him for a wide-open 30-yard catch to the 9-yard line with 12 seconds left that led to a field goal as time expired in the half. The 27-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey made it 20-14 at halftime.

Woolen’s breakdown would have been a walk-in touchdown if Prescott had made a better throw. He also committed a costly holding penalty that gave the Cowboys a first down and kept a drive alive that led to the go-ahead touchdown after the Eagles took a 21-20 lead.

Woolen was beaten by Lamb and Prescott on a 16-yard throw with 1:30 to play in the third quarter to take a 28-21 lead after Prescott easily ran for the 2-point conversion.

Injury notes

Saquon Barkley suffered a back injury and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Punt returner Britain Covey was ruled out early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

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