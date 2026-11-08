5 Losers & 5 Winners From Eagles' Week 9 Defeat to Giants

PHILADELPHIA – Some players may have played their final game in an Eagles uniform. General manager Howie Roseman now knows where his team stands after losing to the New York Giants, 19-11, on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was the Eagles' seventh straight loss, but more importantly, their third straight defeat inside a dreadful NFC East.

Turning to Joe Milton didn’t help much, though the quarterback showed his mobility and led the team in rushing with 64 yards on nine runs and was 18-for-34 with 169 passing yards.

New York coach John Harbaugh improved to 16-3 coming out of a bye, and he led the Giants to their first win in Philly since Oct. 27, 2013.

To get a sense of just how long that has been, Michael Vick was the starting quarterback, but a hamstring injury forced him to yield to Matt Barkley. Linebacker Najee Good scored the Eagles' only points on a two-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

This year’s version of the Eagles are now 2-7 as they head into their bye. They could look different when they take the field again at home on Nov. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Will players like Moro Ojomo, Dallas Goedert, Riq Woolen, and maybe some others still be here on the other side of the deadline?

They probably shouldn’t be. The win lifted the Giants to 5-2-1. That’s three games clear in the win column ahead of the Eagles. There's no sense pretending that they can, so it’s time to shift into evaluation mode and load up with some draft picks for the future.

LOSERS

New York Giants defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Mannion: There’s no reason that, halfway through the season, his offense is still struggling to find traction with its first-year offensive coordinator. The Eagles went three-and-out on their first three second-half possessions.

Is it any wonder the defense gets gashed late in games? They simply run out of gas.

The defense gave up 27 unanswered points in last week’s loss to the Commanders and didn’t score until 1:56 was left in the game on a 45-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to cut the deficit to 19-11.

Pass protection: Line coach Chris Kuper has to figure this out. Milton was sacked seven times. It was surprising he got back up after another unblocked pressure got home when Arvell Reese raced untouched off the edge and de-cleated the Eagles' QB. Reese should have wrapped up NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with three sacks and 12 tackles.

Riq Woolen: This is a recording. It was another bad game in a string of them for the cornerback.

Second quarter decision: Faced with fourth-and-1 from the NY 40, the Eagles lined up in a shotgun formation and handed the ball to Barkley. The play went nowhere as the offensive line was overwhelmed at the point of attack. No problem with the decision, but you have a 6-5 quarterback who was already successful on a goal-line tush push. Why not try it again?

Third-down woes: The Eagles converted just 5-of-17 (29 percent). They were also 1-for-2 on fourth down.

WINNERS

Pass rush: The Eagles entered with 10 sacks and got five in the first half. They finished with six. Jonathan Greenard got the sack parade started with his first since arriving in the offseason. Zack Baun had two with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith adding one each on quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It was the fifth of the season for both Carter and Smith.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon: The rookie was active early and finished with six receptions for 61 yards. It was his third straight game with at least five catches and 50 yards. However, he did drop two passes.

Braden Mann: Sure, the punter had a 27-yard shank, and there was the -2 yard punt when he had a snap sail through his hands, but his boot saved the Eagles from possibly allowing points at the end of the half. He booted an 86-yard punt from his own end zone with 26 seconds left in the half; the Giants had designs on trying to grab points, but Mann ended those hopes, helping the Eagles take an 8-6 halftime lead. It was the longest punt since Rodney Williams had a 90-yard punt on Sept. 10, 2001.

Saquon Barkley: For the third straight game, the banged-up running back scored a rushing touchdown. All three of them came in the first quarter. His three-yard burst on Sunday gave the Eagles an 8-6 lead.

First quarter decision: It’s rarely advisable to take points off the scoreboard once they’ve been added, but Nick Sirianni did just that when the Giants were called for too many players on the field after Jake Elliott made a PAT. Sirianni accepted the penalty, and the ball was placed at the 1. Milton’s tush push was good for two points, so instead of leading 7-6, it was 8-6.

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