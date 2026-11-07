3 Potential Eagles Trade Candidates Must Be Showcased vs. Giants in Week 9

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just a few days away (Nov. 10). Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has a chance to flex his negotiating prowess, though in a different capacity than in years past. A six-game losing streak and a laundry list of injuries have the Eagles lined up as mild sellers.

Week 9 represents a final opportunity for trade chips to display their talent. A game-changing sack or a thrilling touchdown catch could be all it takes for a player's trade value to skyrocket. That can't happen if they are sitting on the sideline.

Here's a look at three potential Eagles trade candidates that must be showcased versus the Giants.

1. Moro Ojomo, DT

Trade chatter surrounding defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is growing by the day. It makes sense, considering he has shown improved technique as a pass rusher and run stopper. Ojomo is playing on the final year of his rookie deal, and Philly has already inked extensions with two defensive tackles.

Rotating defensive tackles to keep them fresh has been Philly's style for years. It's the main reason why Ojomo has played less than 60% of the defensive snaps in three of the Eagles' previous four games. That percentage needs to be closer to 70-80% on Sunday, as Ojomo aims to put on a show.

Roseman has given teams the impression that he'll try to extend Ojomo rather than trade him (h/t Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer). It's possible he's being truthful, but it's also possible he's striving to create leverage. Ojomo posting his first sack of the season would go a long way in achieving that.

2. Hollywood Brown, WR

An ankle injury and Philly's wide receiver depth kept Hollywood Brown sidelined for almost all of the team's first six games. The veteran has played in over 50% of the offensive snaps during the last two weeks, though, as DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) battle their own injuries.

While the results haven't been astounding (four receptions for 47 yards), being on the field gives Brown an opportunity to show contending squads he still has the talent to compete. The 29-year-old speedster has racked up 4,369 yards and 33 touchdowns on 375 catches in his career (93 games).

The Eagles have named Joe Milton their starting quarterback in Week 9. His strong arm and scrambling ability plays right into Brown's strengths as a deep-ball threat. Brown should be the WR3 running routes on passing plays as much as possible, so Philly can net a late-round draft pick.

3. Byron Young, DT

It'd be easy to cap this list with cornerback Riq Woolen or tight end Dallas Goedert. That said, those are two pros who will be on the field for the majority of the snaps. Defensive tackle Byron Young is a trade candidate who should see more playing time after playing only 15 defensive snaps in Week 8.

Young has the frame (6'3", 292 lbs) needed to drive back offensive linemen in pass defense and stand his ground in run defense. The 25-year-old has room to develop after logging 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 31 games. Teams in need of interior defensive line depth should be keeping an eye on Young.

Allowing Young to take on a bigger role against the Giants would give front offices a chance to see if he can be impactful beyond small spurts. Trading Young for a late-round pick should remain a priority. It would send away an expiring contract and open playing time for second-year pro Ty Robinson.

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