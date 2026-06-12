Predicting Eagles 53-Man Roster After Minicamp: Free Agents Change Things, Two Rookies Cut

Mandatory minicamp certainly changed the outlook for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offense wasn't great over the minicamp practices, which was to be expected. The defense was excellent, and they found a way to add even more talent.

Philadelphia signed AJ Epenesa at the conclusion of minicamp, adding even more talent to a strong pass rush. The Eagles also might have fixed the depth issues on the interior of the offensive line, adding Michael Jordan once minicamp ended.

This summer will be very interesting for the Eagles in terms of how this 53-man roster is constructed. The performance of the rookie class changes things. The Eagles are far from done too.

Based on what he have now, this is the post-minicamp 53-man roster projection.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee

Notice who isn't on the roster? Cole Payton

There's little reason Payton should be on this team, other than he was a fifth-round pick. The Eagles have moved on from Day 3 quarterbacks before, including last seaosn with Kyle McCord. They could so the same with Payton, who has not been performing well this spring.

Things can change when the pads come on, and Tanner McKee could also be traded. McKee hasn't been playing well in spring ball either, and neither has Dalton.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Shipley is well ahead of Dameon Pierce and Ellijah Mitchell at this juncture, having a strong two minicamp practices. Bigsby also performed well in the sessions.

These are the three running backs until someone takes Shipley's spot. That doesn't appear to be the case heading into the summer.

Wide receiver (6): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson

Two wide receiver spots are open on this team. Cooper and Wilson appear to have the inside track to the spots, but the Eagles gave a long look at Elijah Moore in minicamp. Moore was taking reps with the first team offense due to the injuries in minicamp.

This battle will be interesting to watch throughout the summer to see what changes. Britain Covey can't be counted out of this mix either.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt

Due to other changes on the roster, we'll go with three tight ends -- even though the Packers kept four under Sean Mannion in the past. Mundt is the TE2 over Stowers, who hasn't done much in minicamp.

If the Eagles keep four tight ends, this battle opens up. Stone Smartt, Dae'Quan Wright, and Cameron Latu have a case for a spot.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Michael Jordan

The Eagles signed Jordan at the conclusion of minicamp, which is much-needed veteran depth at guard. Without Jordan, the backup guards on the Eagles never played a regular season snap at guard (Jordan has started 49 games in this league).

Jordan doesn't solve all their problems at guard, and the Eagles could still add here. Myles Hinton and Willie Lampkin will have to battle for a roster spot. Morris, a sixth-round pick, isn't safe either.

Pass rusher (6): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa, Brandon Graham

There is going to be a battle for the No. 5 pass rusher spot. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was a no show at minicamp and no reason was given for his absence. The Eagles countered by signing Epenesa, which was an under-the-radar signing that made the pass rush deeper.

Graham hasn't made a decision for 2026 yet, but they'll be a roster spot for him if he comes back. The Eagles would go with six pass rushers if that was the case.

Maybe Tyron-Shoyinka comes into camp in competes. The rest of the pass rushers will have a hard time making the roster, including seventh-round pick Keyshawn James-Newby.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

No changes here. This remains the deepest position on the roster, and the Eagles have five of them that can play in the NFL. They can afford to stash Bernard on the 53.

Zion Wilson will make this battle intriguing, as he'l look for a practice squad spot. Gabe hall also deserves to be on a 53-man roster somewhere as well. Again, defensive tackle is very deep.

Off-ball linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

Trotter Jr. has performed very well while Campbell is in rehab from a shoulder injury, proving he should start somewhere in the league. Mondon still has the edge over Chance Campbell for the final roster spot, but that could change based on special teams performance.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones﻿

Instead of six cornerbacks, the Eagles can take five with Michael Carter playing safety and the slot. That position versatility will be key.

Jones is getting a strong look on the outside and in the slot as the top backup option. He should be a frontrunner to make this roster. Hard to ignore how good Ringo is on special teams, which gives him a roster spot over Jakorian Bennett.

A reminder to keep an eye on Kapena Gushiken. The undrafted free agent can play the slot and safety and is a good special teams player.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

There is going to be an upgrade at safety this summer at some point, but the Eagles can afford to let this play out in training camp. Epps is the starter next to Mukuba, and has played well enough to keep the job for now.

Carter can be a valuable backup, but can Wisniewski hold off Andre Sam, J.T. Gray, and Maximus Pulley? The Eagles may need more depth here regardless.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

No kicker has been signed to compete with Elliott and no long snapper has been signed to compete with Underwood. This position is chalk.