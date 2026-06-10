Biggest Winners From Eagles First Mandatory Minicamp Practice: Hollywood Brown Continues to Shine

The first day of Philadelphia Eagles mandatory minicamp is in the books, and there was plenty to discuss regarding the state of the team.

The takeaways are what they are, and they paint a part of the picture. What the takeaways don't fully show are the standouts of practice.

While it's hard to find the negatives in shells and shorts, we'll focus on the positives and the players that stood out on Day 1. Always good to have some momentum going into the summer.

Andy Dalton (QB)

Any time a player is expected to be the QB3 and takes the majority of the QB2 reps, that's a vote of confidence in the quarterback. Dalton didn't perform well on Day 1 of minicamp, but he's still getting the QB2 reps over Tanner McKee through the three open practices available to the media.

While it doesn't make sense Dalton is the QB2, the Eagles are giving the signal he may have that role come September. We'll see what happens with McKee going forward.

Jalyx Hunt (EDGE)

Hunt had his breakout postseason in rookie year and carried that momentum in year two, leading the Eagles in sacks and interceptions. He may be taking his game to another level in year three.

Hunt undercut a slant route on the first play of 7-on-7 drills and recorded an interception. Remember Hunt had three interceptions last year and was a force in coverage as a pass rusher, so he picked up where he left off. Hunt also blew up a play that would have resulted in a sack.

The Eagles have Jonathan Greenard on this team, but Hunt may end up as their best pass rusher.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (LB)

With Jihaad Campbell still rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Trotter Jr. took the majority of the first team reps at off-ball linebacker with Zack Baun. Trotter Jr. has been around the football all of minicamp, and continued that trend on Day 1 of practice.

Trotter Jr. has been forcing Hurts outside on blitzes and has been in position to stop designated runs. If the Eagles do need Trotter Jr. to start, he'll do more than that. Trotter Jr. is good enough to be a productive starter in this league.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

The offense may have struggled on Day 1, but Brown stood out no matter who wa shis quarterback. His speed was on display throughout the day, and he was a reliable pass catcher for Tanner McKee.

Brown caught a touchdown pass from McKee in red zone drills, and has mad ethe difficult catches this spring. brown appears to be a player that wants a bigger role than WR4.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen's height (6-4) has been the standout of minicamp, but he's breaking up go balls to DeVonta Smith and providing problems for the offense all spring. The Eagles secondary was already really good, and Brown is making the unit better.

Not only is Woolen givng Smith fits, but Dontayvion Wicks has struggled to get pass off him as well. With Vic Fangio's teachings, Woolen may be an excellent fit in this system -- and could be with the Eagles longer than just one year.

This is a massive year for Woolen, and he's off to a good start.